Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market Trends, Investments And Industry Growth Outlook To 2034 Featuring Oceaneering Int'l, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Technipfmc, Boston Engineering, Baltrobotics, Saab

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include increased demand for AUVs for ocean mapping & shipwreck identification, particularly in North America due to defense & oil exploration needs. Technological advancements and heightened oil & gas exploration drive growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) market was valued at approximately USD 5.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.50% from 2025 to 2034, reaching USD 19.79 billion by 2034.

The autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) segment is expected to dominate the unmanned underwater vehicle market. This dominance is driven by the increasing need for ocean mapping and underwater exploration of shipwrecks and rocks, powered by cutting-edge sensors that enable AUVs to navigate unexplored areas and collect precise data. These technological innovations and their applications are slated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

North America is forecasted to hold a significant portion of the market, spurred by the widespread use of unmanned underwater vehicles for defense and commercial purposes. The increasing demand for AUVs in underwater oil and gas exploration further drives market expansion in this region. The Asia Pacific is also anticipated to see rising demand for UUVs in the coming years.

Key Drivers of UUV Market Growth

The UUV market's growth is fueled by the increasing demand for exploration in the oil and gas industry and the rising global population's energy needs. Government investments in ocean exploration and advancements in defense technologies are also pivotal. Technological advancements, such as the collaboration between QYSEA Technology Co., Ltd. and Water Linked, which enhances ROVs with advanced positioning sensors, are expected to further propel market expansion.

Key Industry Players

Key players in the UUV market include:



Oceaneering International Inc.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

TechnipFMC plc

Boston Engineering Corporation

BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o.

Saab AB Others

The report includes an extensive analysis based on Porter's Five Forces model and SWOT analysis, providing an in-depth assessment of the industry landscape.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900