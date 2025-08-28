Ted Edwards Recognized In The 2026 Edition Of The Best Lawyers In America®

This highlights Mr' leadership of TBLF's Commercial Litigation Practice & his reputation for excellence, integrity, & service in the legal profession.

- Ted Edwards, Principal with The Banks Law FirmCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Banks Law Firm , P.A. (“TBLF”) proudly announces that Ted Edwards has been recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americafor his high caliber work in Commercial Litigation. This honor, awarded exclusively through peer review, underscores Mr. Edwards' outstanding reputation and commitment to excellence in the legal profession.The Best Lawyers in Americais one of the most respected peer-review guides in the legal profession. Since 1983, it has recognized attorneys who demonstrate excellence in their practice areas, with selections based entirely on confidential peer review by fellow lawyers.Mr. Edwards handles a wide variety of litigation matters, including construction litigation, business disputes, affordable housing, products liability, and environmental matters. In addition, he is a certified mediator with an active mediation practice. Known for his practical, client-centered approach, he provides an early, honest, and accurate assessment of each case, enabling clients to make wise decisions about resolution strategies.Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Edwards has been widely recognized for his legal skill and public service:Selected for the Triangle Business Journal's“40 Under 40” list (2002)Profiled by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly as one of the state's“Up and Coming Lawyers” (2004)Recipient of the William L. Thorpe Pro Bono Attorney Award from the North Carolina Bar Association (2006)Honored with the Citizen Lawyer Award by the North Carolina Bar Association (2011)Served as President of the Wake County Bar Association (2012)Served as a North Carolina State Bar Council Member (2013–2022)Received the John B. McMillan Distinguished Service Award from the North Carolina State Bar (2024)“I am truly honored to be recognized by my peers in the 2026 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America. This recognition is a reflection of not just my work but the trust our clients place in The Banks Law Firm and the dedication of my colleagues who support them every step of the way,” said Mr.About The Banks Law Firm, P.A.Founded in Durham, North Carolina, in 1994, The Banks Law Firm, P.A. (TBLF) has office locations in Durham, North Carolina, Houston, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia. TBLF has established most of the practice areas of a general civil law practice, representing clients in most areas of civil law, including the practice areas of affordable housing and community economic development law, business law, civil litigation, education, estate planning, labor and employment law, nonprofit corporations, public finance, cannabis, and commercial real estate law. Teamwork between the attorneys and staff is the key to providing the best possible representation and service to clients in each of TBLF's practice areas.

