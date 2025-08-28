Bring Home The Action As DAVID A.R. WHITE Fights For Justice In The New Film 'A LINE OF FIRE' Sept 2, 2025

A LINE OF FIRE stars David A.R. White, Scott Baio, Jason Patric, Cuba Gooding Jr., Eve Richards, Katrina Bowden out Sept 2, 2025

- David A.R. White, Producer and Star of A Line of FireHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A LINE OF FIRE from David A.R. White also starring Cuba Gooding Jr., Scott Baio, Jason Patric, Eve Richards, Katrina BowdenAVAILABLE ON DIGITAL SEPTEMBER 2NDPRE-ORDER NOW!Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announces the action-packed film, A LINE OF FIRE, will be released on September 2nd on digital. Directed by Matt Shapira (DISAPPEARANCE), the film stars David A.R. White (GOD'S NOT DEAD), Cuba Gooding Jr. (SELMA), Katrina Bowden (30 ROCK), Eve Richards (Straight Shot) with Scott Baio (CURSED) and Jason Patric (NARC). Shapira co-wrote the film with Christopher Covell in his first feature film.After working as a secret agent in the FBI for ten years, Jack Conry aka“Cash” left it all behind after his wife passed to dedicate himself to his two daughters. Despite a fulfilling life at home, Cash misses the chance to make an impact and has been considering a return to the force. The decision is made for him when his old partner's niece Jamie calls him for help, launching Cash back into a world of danger, corruption and intrigue.A LINE OF FIRE is produced by David A.R. White, Matt Shapira and Gabriel 'G-Rod' Rodriguez. Executive producers include Jay Thomas, Wellington Media, Arthur Vugelman, Eric Fierstein and Melissa Wylie. Co-Executive producers are Roger Neal, Kendall Baldwin, Jim Ameduri and Michael Scott.

ROGER NEAL

NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

+1 323-366-2796

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.