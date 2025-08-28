Roush And General Motors Announce Supply Agreement

Roush Power Systems named approved integrator of GM's powertrain systems for on-road and off-road applications, expanding OEM-grade propulsion solutions.

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Roush and GM Powered Solutions (GMPS) today announced a new long-term supply agreement that designates Roush Power Systems (RPS), a newly formed division of Roush, as an approved integrator of GM's powertrain systems. This alliance authorizes RPS to integrate GM's engines, transmissions, and advanced propulsion technologies into a wide range of on-road and off-road vehicles and equipment. By combining GM's world-class powertrains with Roush's decades of engineering expertise, the collaboration will deliver turn-key certified power systems for specialized commercial and industrial applications.This agreement expands GM Powered Solutions' reach, allowing their proven powertrains to be utilized in everything from commercial vehicle applications to mobile off-highway and stationary machinery. RPS will work closely with the GM Powered Solutions team to ensure seamless integration of GM technology, providing OEM-level quality and support to shared customers.Anthony Brower, Director of GM Powered Solutions Sales and Engineering, said,“This collaboration with RPS enables us to bring our advanced propulsion systems to new industries and applications. Roush's reputation for quality engineering makes them an ideal integrator to optimize the performance of our engines and drive systems in almost any vehicle platform.”“This alliance with GM Powered Solutions is an important milestone in Roush's strategy,” said Tom Patterson, General Manager, Roush Power Systems.“By expanding our reach through innovative collaborations and serving a broader range of markets, we're establishing the foundation for lasting, responsible growth. We look forward to working alongside the GM Powered Solutions team as we deliver power systems to a diverse set of customers.”About General MotorsGeneral Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun and Wuling brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.About RoushRoush is a premier product development supplier headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Founded by motorsports legend Jack Roush nearly 50 years ago, the company's trajectory has been guided by the pillars of diversification, growth, and sustainability. Roush serves a broad spectrum of industries-mobility, aerospace, defense, and theme parks-reflecting a deep commitment to diversification that has allowed the business to adapt and thrive amidst changing markets. Through continuous growth and innovation, Roush delivers engineering, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing solutions for many of the world's top companies. The company's focus on sustainability means more than environmental stewardship; it's about building a resilient business designed to endure, evolve, and deliver value far into the future. Discover more about Roush Power Systems at .

