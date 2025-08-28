Cardinal Dermatology Center Welcomes Physician Assistant Mary Candace Seagle, PA-C

Mary Candace Seagle, PA-C

Expanded Access to Expert Medical Dermatology and Skin Cancer Care Begins September 17, 2025

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cardinal Dermatology Center , Cary's trusted medical dermatology practice, is proud to announce the addition of Mary Candace Seagle, PA-C, a nationally certified Physician Assistant with over a decade of experience in dermatology, family medicine, and urgent care. Beginning September 17, 2025, Mary Candace will see patients at the Cary location, providing expert dermatology services for Cary, Apex, Morrisville, Holly Springs, Raleigh, and surrounding Triangle communities.With rapid patient growth and strong demand for skin cancer screenings, dermatology exams, and medical skin care in Cary, NC, Cardinal Dermatology Center is expanding its provider team to ensure timely access to care. As a clinic focused solely on medical dermatology-not cosmetic services-the practice is recognized for excellence in skin cancer detection, treatment, and prevention.Areas of ExpertiseMary Candace Seagle, PA-C, offers advanced training in:.Full-body skin checks and preventive dermatology care.Skin cancer evaluation, biopsies, and treatment, with referral for Mohs micrographic surgery when appropriate.Minor dermatologic procedures including excisions and wound repair.Patient education and long-term management of skin health conditionsA graduate of Wake Forest University School of Medicine (Master of Medical Science) and Campbell University (Biology), Mary Candace is known for her approachable, patient-first philosophy and strong commitment to community health.Strengthening Dermatology Care in Cary, NC“We are thrilled to welcome Mary Candace to our growing team,” said Kevin Nethers, MD, FAAD, dermatologist at Cardinal Dermatology Center.“Her extensive experience in medical dermatology and skin cancer care will help us continue delivering the highest-quality dermatology services to patients in Cary, Apex, and the greater Triangle region.”By welcoming Mary Candace, Cardinal Dermatology Center reaffirms its mission: Protecting What Protects You-offering advanced, compassionate dermatology care in an accessible, patient-centered setting.Now Accepting New PatientsAppointments with Mary Candace Seagle, PA-C, are available starting September 17, 2025.Patients may call 919-230-4016 or visit to schedule their appointment.________________________________________About Cardinal Dermatology CenterLocated at 150 Wellesley Trade Lane, Cary, NC 27519, Cardinal Dermatology Center specializes exclusively in medical dermatology. The practice is committed to skin cancer prevention, detection, and treatment, and proudly serves patients across Cary, Morrisville, Apex, Holly Springs, Raleigh, and surrounding communities.Media ContactCardinal Dermatology Center150 Wellesley Trade LaneCary, NC 27519Phone: 919-230-4016Website:

Caroline Nystrom

Cardinal Dermatology Center

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.