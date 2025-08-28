Bihar SIR: 1.95 Lakh Objections Received From Voters So Far, Says ECI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) With just four days left before the claims and objections window closes, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said it has so far received 1.95 lakh applications from voters in Bihar seeking inclusion or deletion of names in the draft electoral rolls, but only 82 objections from political parties.

Of the total 1,95,802 applications received from individual voters, 24,991 have already been disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The claims and objections period, which opened on August 1, will remain active till September 1.

The Commission noted that the CPI(ML) Liberation and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are the only political parties to have filed objections so far, submitting 82 complaints related to the draft rolls. Despite repeated appeals, other political parties have not actively engaged in the revision exercise, it added.

So far, the CPI(ML) has submitted 79 objections related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. The RJD has forwarded three complaints.

Since August 1, as many as 8,51,788 new electors who turned 18 after the launch of the SIR have applied for inclusion in the rolls. Out of these, 37,050 forms have been disposed of by election officials.

The ECI said that, according to rules, claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned ERO/AERO, not before the expiry of the days' notice period and after verification of eligibility.

As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1, 2025, without passing a speaking order by the ERO/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), after conducting an enquiry and giving a fair and reasonable opportunity.

The ECI said the list of names not included in the Draft Electoral Roll dated August 1, disclosing the reasons, is displayed on the websites of DEOs/DMs (district-wise) as well as on the CEO website in searchable mode with the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

Aggrieved persons may submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar Card, the ECI said.

The SIR in Bihar began on June 24, based on enumeration forms collected during field-level enquiries by BLOs and BLAs of political parties. The draft rolls were published on August 1 and shared with all 12 recognised political parties in the state.

The ECI underlined that a month-long opportunity has been provided to individuals, political parties, and their 1.6 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) to flag errors.

Of these, the RJD has deputed 47,506 BLAs, the Congress 17,549, and the Left parties over 2,000 -- together accounting for more than 67,000 representatives.