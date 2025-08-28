ION Announces Results Of ASGM And Update On Joint Venture On Urgakh Naran Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Lithium ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (FSE: Z4A) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting ("") held Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Details of the matters approved at the Meeting are set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 23, 2025, which can be found on the Company's website at and on SEDAR+ at under the Company's profile.

At the Meeting, the Company received majority approval to all matters brought before shareholders, including the reappointment of Messrs. Haji, Waraich, Wood, Tumur-Ochir, Gallucci, and Khishigsuren to the Company's board of directors (" Board ") for the ensuing year.

"We are very pleased that our shareholders have approved this transformational, non-dilutive joint venture for the company that ensures a path to revenue without dilution," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director.

Shareholders also passed a special resolution approving the Company's entrance into a Joint Venture Agreement with SureFQ Ltd ("SureFQ") for the advancement of the Urgakh Naran Project in Mongolia. The Company entered into a binding Joint Venture Agreement with SureFQ effective March 26, 2025, under which ION will retain a 20% free carried interest in the project through commercial production in exchange for USD$5.5 million in cash consideration to ION over 4.5 years and $USD 8M in development expenditures on the UN project over 4 years. Following shareholder approval of the Joint Venture Agreement, the TSX-V has conditionally accepted the agreement, subject to final approval.

About Lithium ION Energy Ltd.

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (FSE: Z4A) is committed to exploring and developing high quality lithium resources in strategic jurisdictions. ION is focused on advancing the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective lithium brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, , or under its profile on SEDAR+ at .

About SureFQ Ltd

SureFQ is dedicated to advancing innovative and sustainable solutions in the lithium and energy sectors. As a strategic investment and development firm, SureFQ focuses on fostering high-potential projects that drive the global energy transition. Leveraging SureFQ's extensive industry expertise and technological capabilities, SureFQ plays a pivotal role in accelerating lithium resource development and deploying cutting-edge extraction technologies. Through its partnerships and investments, SureFQ is committed to ensuring a stable and efficient supply of critical materials for the clean energy revolution.

