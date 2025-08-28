403
Redberyl TM️ Wins Big At 7Th ICONIC Awards 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 28th August 2025: RedBeryl TM️ Lifestyle Services Ltd., a trailblazer in the luxury lifestyle sector, has been awarded the Iconic Luxury Lifestyle Card at the 7th Edition of the ICONIC Awards, organized by TV9 Network. This prestigious recognition, received within a remarkable two-year span since RedBerylTM️'s launch, highlighting the company's exceptional innovation, quality, and dedication to redefining luxury experiences in India and globally.
The award was presented by Mr. Suman Billa, IAS, Additional Secretary & Director General, Ministry of Tourism, at a grand ceremony celebrating pioneers and visionaries shaping the future of luxury, travel, and allied industries through innovation and excellence.
Expressing his joy, Mr. Manoj Adlakha, Founder & CEO of RedBeryl TM️ Lifestyle Services Ltd., said, "This Iconic Luxury Lifestyle Card award is a humbling and exhilarating moment for us. This accolade, earned in just two years since our inception is a testament to our team's dedication to curating extraordinary and exclusive experiences that resonate with our Members' aspirations. It inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of luxury and delivering unparalleled value to our Members'."
The award, followed by a panel discussion around 'Experience is Luxury: Redefining Luxury Tourism', included an esteemed lineup of experts. Including Ms. Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & Managing Director of Lalit Hospitality Group; Mr. Suman Billa, IAS, Additional Secretary & Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Ms. Ishika Taneja, Spiritual Leader & Miss World Tourism India 2018 and Mr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of Asian Academy of Film & TV. The session was graced by the presence of Mr. Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog & G20 Sherpa, who was the Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker.
The awards ceremony, preceded by insightful panel sessions with global leaders and dignitaries, honoured brands and individuals driving excellence and inspiration across sectors, making it a right stage for RedBerylTM️ to receive this prestigious accolade.
About RedBerylTM️ Lifestyle Services Pvt. Ltd.
RedBerylTM️, founded in 2023 by industry veteran Manoj Adlakha (formerly with American Express and Visa), is a premier luxury lifestyle management company redefining high-end living for HNIs and UHNIs. In under two years, RedBerylTM has expanded its offerings across 15 premium lifestyle segments, becoming a pioneer in bespoke services.
From pin to plane, everything is taken care of, from services which include exclusive experiences, VIP airport assistance, luxury travel, fine dining, elite mobility, global access to over 3300 members-only social clubs, tickets to curated events and concerts, wedding planning, and round-the-clock concierge support. With an extensive global network RedBerylTM ensures unmatched access to the world's finest.
Strategic partnerships with brands like Tata CLiQ Luxury, The Leela, ITC, Kirchhofer, Taj Hotels, and Pema Wellness further elevate its offerings. The membership for the red card is invitation-only, with annual benefits worth ₹40 lakh, and the Black Card worth ₹13 lakh - unlocking access to private events, 5-star privileges, and more.
In a groundbreaking move, RedBerylTM recently launched India's first AI-powered integrated concierge platform, setting a new benchmark in personalised, luxury service delivery - blending technology and exclusivity to redefine lifestyle management.
