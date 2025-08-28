403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India's Biggest Pickleball Tournament Comes To Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 21st August 2024 - Delhi is gearing up to host the country's most significant pickleball event yet. The Delhi Open 2025, in affiliation with AIPA, will run from August 28–31, 2025, bringing together players across generations in a first-of-its-kind sporting celebration. Teenage talents will share courts with seasoned champions, uniting the city through the fastest-growing racket sport in the world.
This four-day festival spans three iconic venues. The action opens at Rackonnect Exclusive Padel Pickle Park, Mehrauli with U-14, U-18, and 50+ competitions. It continues at the Vasant Vihar Club, home to the Open and 35+ battles. The grand finale will be staged at the DDA Squash and Badminton Stadium, Siri Fort Road, where champions will be crowned in front of a packed audience. Matches run daily from 8am to 10pm, turning Delhi into the heartbeat of pickleball.
Unlike most major tournaments, The Delhi Open puts inclusivity at its core. With free entry for up to 600 spectators at each venue, the event will open its doors to the city at large while creating an atmosphere that rivals international sporting spectacles.
Beyond the matches, the experience blends sport, lifestyle, and culture. Entertainment zones, curated refreshment kiosks, and on-ground showcases will complement the tournament. With Coca-Cola, BrandPay, and Kairos on board as key partners, the event seamlessly merges athletic excellence with the lifestyle edge of Delhi's evolving cultural scene. Select private members' clubs, tastemakers, and influential circles will also be part of the audience, adding a cosmopolitan dimension to the sporting action.
"The energy is electric and building by the day. The Delhi Open is about more than competition - it's a showcase of how pickleball is shaping culture, bringing communities together, and finding its place alongside fashion, lifestyle, and sport," said Ankiti Bose, Partner at Terra-Invest, Co-Owner of Dilli Dillwale the host of the Delhi Open.
The Delhi Open 2025 represents the sport's biggest stage in India yet - a festival where community spirit meets competitive excellence, and where Delhi takes its place on the global pickleball map.
About The Delhi Open
The Delhi Open is organized in affiliation with the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) and hosted across three premier venues in the capital. With Terra Invest and Dilli Dilwale leading the effort, alongside co-owners and supporters from sport and cinema, the tournament aims to set new standards for pickleball in India.
This four-day festival spans three iconic venues. The action opens at Rackonnect Exclusive Padel Pickle Park, Mehrauli with U-14, U-18, and 50+ competitions. It continues at the Vasant Vihar Club, home to the Open and 35+ battles. The grand finale will be staged at the DDA Squash and Badminton Stadium, Siri Fort Road, where champions will be crowned in front of a packed audience. Matches run daily from 8am to 10pm, turning Delhi into the heartbeat of pickleball.
Unlike most major tournaments, The Delhi Open puts inclusivity at its core. With free entry for up to 600 spectators at each venue, the event will open its doors to the city at large while creating an atmosphere that rivals international sporting spectacles.
Beyond the matches, the experience blends sport, lifestyle, and culture. Entertainment zones, curated refreshment kiosks, and on-ground showcases will complement the tournament. With Coca-Cola, BrandPay, and Kairos on board as key partners, the event seamlessly merges athletic excellence with the lifestyle edge of Delhi's evolving cultural scene. Select private members' clubs, tastemakers, and influential circles will also be part of the audience, adding a cosmopolitan dimension to the sporting action.
"The energy is electric and building by the day. The Delhi Open is about more than competition - it's a showcase of how pickleball is shaping culture, bringing communities together, and finding its place alongside fashion, lifestyle, and sport," said Ankiti Bose, Partner at Terra-Invest, Co-Owner of Dilli Dillwale the host of the Delhi Open.
The Delhi Open 2025 represents the sport's biggest stage in India yet - a festival where community spirit meets competitive excellence, and where Delhi takes its place on the global pickleball map.
About The Delhi Open
The Delhi Open is organized in affiliation with the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) and hosted across three premier venues in the capital. With Terra Invest and Dilli Dilwale leading the effort, alongside co-owners and supporters from sport and cinema, the tournament aims to set new standards for pickleball in India.
Company :-Stanley Communications
User :- Muskaan Chhibber
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment