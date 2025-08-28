Digital Biomarkers Global Markets Report 2025 Rising Adoption Of Mhealth Apps And Wearables, Growing Application In Neurodegenerative And Psychiatric Disorders, Increasing Role In Clinical Trials
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|129
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|30.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition Digital Biomarker Types Comparison of Traditional and Digital Biomarkers Pestel Analysis Political Economic Social Technological Environmental Legal Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Digital Biomarkers Market Increase in Product Costs Effects on Supply Chain Opportunities for Local Production Conclusion
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Market Drivers Rising Adoption of Mhealth Apps and Wearables Growing Application of Digital Biomarkers in Neurodegenerative and Psychiatric Disorders Increasing Role of Digital Biomarkers in Clinical Trials Corporate Wellness Programs and Incentives Market Restraints Data Standardization and Interpretation Issues Difficulties in Validation of Biomarkers Data Privacy and Protection Market Opportunities Growing Technology Innovations Increasing Research Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario The U.S. Canada Europe Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Artificial Intelligence-based Digital Biomarkers Enhancement of Digital Biomarkers by AI and ML Benefits of AI-Driven Digital Biomarkers
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Breakdown by System Component Key Takeaways Data Collection Tools Data Integration Systems Market Breakdown by Application Key Takeaways Diagnostic Digital Biomarkers Monitoring Digital Biomarkers Predictive Digital Biomarkers Other Applications Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area Key Takeaways Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders Psychiatric Disorders Neurological Disorders Musculoskeletal Disorders Respiratory Disorders Other Therapeutic Areas Market Breakdown by End-user Key Takeaways Pharmaceutical Companies and Research Institutions Healthcare Providers Patients and Caregivers Employers Payers Geographic Breakdown Market Breakdown by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways Prominent Digital Biomarkers Companies Competitor Types and Their Strategies Pharmaceutical Companies Large Technology Companies Small and Medium-Size Technology Companies Strategic Analysis Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships New Product Launches Acquisitions and Mergers Regulatory Approvals
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Digital Biomarkers Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction Sustainability Factors Environmental Sustainability Social Sustainability Economic Sustainability Other Factors Scaling Sustainable Practices in Healthcare Business Practices Implementing Sustainable Solutions Conclusion
Chapter 9 Appendix
