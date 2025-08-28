Digital Biomarkers Global Markets Report 2025 Rising Adoption Of Mhealth Apps And Wearables, Growing Application In Neurodegenerative And Psychiatric Disorders, Increasing Role In Clinical Trials

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Biomarkers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for digital biomarkers is estimated to grow from $5 billion in 2025 to $18.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4% from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides an overview of the global market for digital biomarkers and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year data of 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2025 through 2030.

The market is segmented based on system components, applications, therapeutic areas, end users and regions. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW), focusing on major countries in these regions. The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market.

The report includes:



53 data tables and 54 additional tables

An overview of the global market for digital biomarkers

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Information regarding major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, distribution channel and technological advancements that are affecting the overall market

Evaluation of market potential and revenue forecast for the digital biomarkers market based on system component, application, therapeutic area, end user and region

Insights into the industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, growth strategies and ESG trends of the market

Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances Profiles of the leading companies, including Actigraph LLC., AliveCor Inc., Altoida, Evidation Health Inc., and IXICO Plc.

Company Profiles



Actigraph LLC.

Akili Inc.

Alivecor Inc.

Altoida

Embic Corp.

Empatica Inc.

Evidation Health Inc.

Feel Therapeutics

Huma

Ixico PLC

Kinsa Inc.

Koneksa Health

Neurotrack Technologies Inc.

Vivosensmedical GmbH Winterlight Labs

Key Attributes:

