Smart Medical Devices Global Markets Report 2025-2030 Iot Adoption, Wireless Communication Advances, And Rising Chronic Disease Burden Amid Aging Populations Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Medical Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for smart medical devices is projected to grow from $87.7 billion in 2025 to reach $193.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% from 2025 through 2030.

This report analyzes the global smart medical devices market and segments the market by product type, application and end user. The report also provides insights into key emerging trends and potential growth drivers. The study focuses on product types, including implantable, wearable and non-wearable medical devices, assessing their adoption across diverse applications that include cardiovascular, diabetes, neurology and sleep disorders.



The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as advancements in innovation and technologies, an increasing number of chronic diseases, and product launches of novel smart medical devices.

Smart medical devices are abbreviated as Self-Directed, Motivated, Adaptive, Resource-Enriched, and Technologies-Embedded (SMART). These IoT-based devices are embedded with sensors that collect and analyze data and transmit it to the patient or physician via a connected network using various modes of technology, such as Bluetooth, WiFi, and others.

Smart medical devices are designed as Internet of Things (IoT) healthcare solutions, embedded with sensors to gather, analyze and transmit patients' information. These devices use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and connectivity solutions to quickly forward information to patients and doctors. Including advanced sensors and connectivity enhances remote monitoring and continuous health tracking, improving patient outcomes and clinical decision making.

Smart medical devices include biomedical monitoring systems that support continuous measurement of critical biomarkers for diagnostics, physiological health tracking and disease management. These devices have become even more sophisticated and efficient through advances in electronics, biocompatible materials and nanotechnology. Integrating small sensors into biomedical devices without disruption is now possible, improving diagnostic and prognostic capabilities.

Report Scope

The report evaluates the market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting product and performance enhancement innovations. The study concludes with an analysis of major market players and their offerings. The report includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2025 through 2030.

The report includes:



103 data tables and 52 additional tables

A review of the global market for smart medical devices

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation and forecast of the market for smart medical devices, and a corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, end user and region

A look at emerging technological trends, and the opportunities and gaps in current and future demand for smart medical devices

Coverage of the technological issues related to smart medical devices

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand for smart medical devices due to their proprietary technologies, new products, and strategic alliances

Discussion of the industry value chain, the demand-supply gap, and factors driving the growth of the market

A patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in patent activity

A discussion of ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other market strategies Profiles of the leading companies, including Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Company Profiles



Abbott

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corp.

Connectedhealth

Debiotech SA

Dexcom Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Health Care Originals

Insulet Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Livanova PLC

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk A/S

Omron Corp. Ypsomed

Key Attributes:

