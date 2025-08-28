MADE In NJ Manufacturing Day 2025 Finalists Announced: Top Industry Leaders Recognized Ahead Of State's Largest Annual Manufacturing Event
Finalists represent a wide range of industries and business sizes, all committed to excellence in operations, workforce development, product innovation, and community impact. Winners will be announced live during the 'MADE' in NJ Manufacturing Day celebration on Friday, October 3, 2025 , at the Event Center at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey, the state's largest and most influential manufacturing networking event.
Manufacturer of the Year – Large
- Tilcon NY Holt Logistics Legrand (Middle Atlantic) Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Manufacturer of the Year – Medium
- Ace Electronics Defense Systems Virtex UTRS Advanced Manufacturing, LLC LPS Inudstries, LLC
Manufacturer of the Year – Small
- Modern Line Furniture Inc. Web-Cote Industries Old Hickory BBQ Lobster Life Systems, Inc. Triad RF Systems Inc. GP Precision Inc.
Life Science Leader Award
- Geared Power Hikma Pharmaceuticals Case Medical, Inc. Jewel Precision
Innovator of the Year
- Bestwork Industries for the Blind Krell Technologies Triad RF Systems Inc. Zarbeco, LLC
Rising Stars
- Jackie Luciano – Zago Manufacturing Cari August – Lightera Colleen Shea – Pen Company America Yana Katliarova – Modern Line Furniture Inc. Melissa Graziano – Jewel Precision
'MADE' in NJ Manufacturing Day brings together hundreds of manufacturers, industry stakeholders, government leaders, educators, and students for a day of inspiration, collaboration, and recognition. The event includes an awards ceremony, product displays, robotics demonstrations, breakout sessions, and-for the first time-moderated addresses from both 2025 gubernatorial candidates.
To learn more and register for the event, visit NJMEP.org/MFGDay or contact ... .
About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.
