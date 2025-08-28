Global Market Intelligence Database Model Service 1,500,000 Datasets, 10,000+ Markets, 27 Industries, 2500+ Reports, And 58 Geographies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing the Global Market Model AI Tool, the ultimate solution for comprehensive market intelligence. Instantly access over 1.5M datasets, covering 10,000+ markets and 27 industries. Perfect for financial, legal, and strategic planning sectors, the tool offers precise insights for strategic growth.

World's most comprehensive database of integrated market information. A one-time solution for all your research needs, all at the touch of a button.

Gain instant access to comprehensive market intelligence, including market size, trends, drivers, restraints, and competitor analysis. The AI tool seamlessly integrates with our extensive database, enabling efficient retrieval of both historical data and future forecasts.

Who can we help?

How Financial Services Can Benefit From The Subscription

Financial institutions can rely on the Global Market Model to provide critical data on a wide range of market areas to track and evaluate investment opportunities. The market intelligence tool can also be used to assess market potential for their products and services as well as evaluate a range of risks, allowing them to respond quickly to market changes.

How Legal Services Can Benefit From The Subscription

The market intelligence tool assists law firms in tracking legal trends across geographies and industries, as well as mapping opportunities for business growth. The Global Market Model keeps the user up to date on investment opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, patent activity, and litigation, allowing them to stay informed and act with precision.

How Corporate Planning & Strategy Can Benefit From The Subscription

Companies can use the Global Market Model's relevant and accurate data to identify markets where their business should focus to maximize monetization, develop a winning market entry strategy, and successfully evaluate their business against competitors. By analyzing industry data from a variety of macro and sector-specific variables, corporate planners can also identify trends that can spur business growth and reduce risk.

How Consultancies Can Benefit From The Subscription

The Global Market Model is steadfast in enabling consultancies to comprehend the numerous industries and market segments that their clients operate in. The tool offers relevant insight with the most granular data that will assist you in developing compelling thought leadership while enhancing credibility and increasing revenue.

How Academics Can Benefit From The Subscription

Academics can greatly benefit from using the Global Market Model, which provides the most relevant and reliable data on market scenarios across geographies and forecast periods. Students, professors, startups at universities, and libraries can utilize the market intelligence tool to gain critical information on various markets in one place.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, it delivers precise and actionable insights from a vast array of reports, empowering your business with the knowledge needed for strategic decision-making and growth.



1,500,000 Datasets

10,000+ Markets

27 Industries

2500+ Reports 58 Geographies

Continuous updates for 27 industries with detailed insights to help you frame your strategies - All In One Place



Frame Competitive Strategies

Identify Profitable Sales Segments

Streamline Decision-Making

Benefit From Upcoming Opportunities Predict Future Trends

