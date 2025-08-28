Changchun Hosts Northeast Asia Expo, Exploring Innovative Models Of Regional Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANGCHUN, China, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From August 27 to 31, the 15th China-Northeast Asia Expo is being held in Changchun, Jilin Province, marking the 20th anniversary of the expo. As one of the world's most dynamic regions, Northeast Asia has seen deepening economic and trade cooperation over the years, demonstrating strong momentum for growth. Business representatives from across the region have gathered in Changchun to explore new pathways and models for regional collaboration, with a focus on industrial and supply chain cooperation, cultivating new quality productive forces, and expanding trade and investment opportunities.

Serving as an important platform for regional exchange, this year's expo spans 73,000 square meters, with more than 1,000 enterprises from 45 countries and regions participating, showcasing the vitality and potential of Northeast Asian cooperation.

A highlight of this year's expo is the newly established Modern Industries Pavilion, where leading companies such as FAW, Huawei, and DJI are exhibiting cutting-edge products in sectors including automotive, satellites, rail transit, carbon fiber, and biopharmaceuticals. The pavilion demonstrates innovative industrial models, concrete achievements in new quality productive forces, and collaborative innovation ecosystems.

In recent years, China has deepened industrial and supply chain integration with Northeast Asian countries, continuously driving industrial upgrading. Supply chains have become a critical foundation, taking regional industrial cooperation to new levels. At the expo, more than 70,000 branded products from South Korea, Japan, Mongolia, and other regions are showcased both online and onsite.

A series of supporting events further enhance industrial collaboration. The Japan-China Economic and Trade Exchange and Hydrogen Energy Industry Matchmaking Conference bring together Japanese companies such as Panasonic and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to foster cooperation in hydrogen energy R&D, application scenarios, and supply chain development. Meanwhile, at the Jilin Promotion and Signing Ceremony for the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo, nearly ten Jilin-based enterprises will sign agreements, embracing opportunities within global supply chains.

A distinctive feature of this year's expo is the Ginseng and Sika Deer Zone, which integrates cultural elements such as traditional Chinese paintings and bamboo slips to recreate the forested ecological environment of Changbai Mountain, highlighting Jilin's rich ginseng heritage and flourishing sika deer industry.

Another notable aspect is the enhanced emphasis on people-to-people exchanges. The expo introduces innovative platforms for cultural interaction, including the International and Hong Kong, Macao & Taiwan Specialty Products Pavilion and the Jilin Cuisine Culture Experience Zone, fostering cultural engagement and regional integration.

Northeast Asian countries share close geographical and cultural ties, with robust people-to-people exchanges serving as a key driver for finding common ground in cooperation.

Economic and trade ties between China and Northeast Asia remain strong. In 2024, trade between China and the five Northeast Asian countries reached USD 901.6 billion, up 1.6 percent year-on-year, accounting for nearly 15 percent of China's total foreign trade. China continues to be the largest trading partner for all five countries, with South Korea and Japan ranking as China's second and third-largest trading partners, respectively.

Source: The 15th China-Northeast Asia Expo

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558.