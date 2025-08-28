Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow Court Imposes USD760,000 Fine on Twitch

2025-08-28 05:33:48
(MENAFN) A Moscow court has imposed a hefty fine of 61 million rubles (around $760,000) on Twitch, the U.S.-based video live-streaming platform favored by gamers, for not establishing a local representative office in Russia.

The case unfolded in the Russian capital, where the court concluded that Twitch breached legal requirements by failing to open the mandated local presence.

This penalty follows previous fines levied against Twitch for multiple legal infractions within Russia.

On the same day, Russian authorities also fined Google and Wikipedia 13 million rubles, citing failures to block access to prohibited content and non-compliance with national regulations.

Moreover, U.S. social media giants including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X have been shut down in Russia over alleged law violations.

MENAFN28082025000045017169ID1109987615

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

