403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow Court Imposes USD760,000 Fine on Twitch
(MENAFN) A Moscow court has imposed a hefty fine of 61 million rubles (around $760,000) on Twitch, the U.S.-based video live-streaming platform favored by gamers, for not establishing a local representative office in Russia.
The case unfolded in the Russian capital, where the court concluded that Twitch breached legal requirements by failing to open the mandated local presence.
This penalty follows previous fines levied against Twitch for multiple legal infractions within Russia.
On the same day, Russian authorities also fined Google and Wikipedia 13 million rubles, citing failures to block access to prohibited content and non-compliance with national regulations.
Moreover, U.S. social media giants including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X have been shut down in Russia over alleged law violations.
The case unfolded in the Russian capital, where the court concluded that Twitch breached legal requirements by failing to open the mandated local presence.
This penalty follows previous fines levied against Twitch for multiple legal infractions within Russia.
On the same day, Russian authorities also fined Google and Wikipedia 13 million rubles, citing failures to block access to prohibited content and non-compliance with national regulations.
Moreover, U.S. social media giants including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X have been shut down in Russia over alleged law violations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment