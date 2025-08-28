403
Al Habtoor Motors launches leasing options for the JAC E30X
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 27 August 2025 – Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of JAC Motors in the UAE, is launching a flexible leasing offer for the all-electric JAC E30X, the luxury EV built for the future of driving. The offer is designed to make EV ownership more accessible than ever, reflecting a broader shift toward smarter, cleaner mobility in the UAE.
As part of the offer, drivers can take advantage of a fully inclusive package allowing for total convenience. This includes comprehensive insurance, a full-service plan, manufacturer warranty, as well as 24/7 roadside support. With these amenities, drivers will be able to experience total assurance and safety in a vehicle that is performing at its best.
The offer also delivers all the benefits of EV driving in one seamless experience: “Electric vehicles are no longer a luxury or future concept, they’re a growing reality in the UAE,” said Ahmed Al Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Motors. “The JAC E30X delivers on that promise with both performance and practicality. Our new leasing solution ensures that customers can enjoy the EV lifestyle with ease and confidence.”
With a starting monthly payment of AED 1,499 and a one-time down payment of AED 1,499, the leasing option opens the door to an electric lifestyle at a budget-friendly price without long-term commitment. The JAC E30X produces zero emissions, helping to reduce environmental impact while offering drivers an efficient, quiet, and cost-effective daily drive. From lower maintenance costs to freedom from fuel expenses, the E30X delivers meaningful change to the lifestyle of all drivers.
Ideal for eco-conscious drivers, urban commuters, alongside those looking for an affordable way to go electric without long-term ownership, the leasing offer provides maximum value with minimal hassle. The offer is now available to explore at JAC Al Habtoor Motors showrooms across the UAE.
