Brian ‘Coach B’ Arrington Shares His Journey from Home Office to FOX Sports Radio Station Ownership
(MENAFNEditorial) Lakeville, Minnesota, August 21, 2025 - Home Business Magazine, a trusted resource for home-based entrepreneurs and remote professionals, has just released a game-changing podcast episode featuring Brian “Coach B” Arrington.
He shares his journey from home office to FOX Sports Radio Station ownership - a story straight from the kitchen table to the airwaves. This podcast explores about how he built his media empire, from recording show segments in his home office all the way to owning FOX Sports Radio 1270 AM in Palm Springs.
Coach B’s story? It’s nothing short of inspiring.
He first appeared in Home Business Magazine back in 2001 for running a record label from home—and then again in 2014, when he launched his grassroots sports talk show from his home office, eventually becoming the #1 sports/talk show in the Inland Empire. But that was just the beginning. With grit, strategy, and a bit of risk, Coach B pitched FOX Sports—and nailed it. His show stayed at the top of its market for eight straight years. And the story kept unfolding.
In late 2024, an opportunity knocked—a radio station in Palm Springs became available. Together with his wife Brandi, Brian made the bold move of leveraging equity from their home to purchase it. Today, the couple runs FOX Sports 1270 AM, blending national programming with local coverage—all while still working from that very same home office.
Now, the whole family pitches in, Brandi leads operations, and their three kids, Briana, Brian II, and Brandon, play key roles in broadcasting, production, and tech. Together, they’ve brought community-centered programming like high school sports, local talk shows, and national favorites like The Dan Patrick Show—and even created new segments like the “Coachella Valley Sports Report”..
Why This Episode Matters
This episode isn’t just about radio—it’s about proving the power of homegrown hustle. If you’ve ever wondered how to turn a basement idea into a media enterprise, this episode is your blueprint.
This podcast is a powerful reminder :
• How to lean into your roots—even when your business grows
• Why local programming can be more valuable than big-city glitz
• How family can be your strongest allies
• And how a little risk, paired with bold vision, can pay off big
Listen to the podcast here.
Stay ahead of the curve—AI is the future of business, and the future is now.
About the Author: Home Business Magazine is the go-to hub for anyone running or launching a home-based business. With daily content and expert insights, the platform empowers solopreneurs, small business owners, and remote workers to succeed from home.
The magazine features real-world advice on startup ideas, marketing, tech tools, finances, and more.
