Dubai's Mystery Shoppers Issue 4,905 Reports For Companies In First Half Of 2025
Mystery shoppers issued 4,905 reports for companies participating in Dubai Chambers' Service Excellence Programme in the first half of 2025. This represents a 24.8 per cent increase from 3,934 reports during the same period in 2024. Requests to join the programme also surged by 36.8 per cent, reaching 2,427, up from 1,774 last year.
“This reflects the growing commitment of companies to strengthen their competitive edge and raise customer service standards,” Dubai Chambers said in a statement on Thursday.Recommended For You
The Service Excellence Programme provides participating companies with quarterly mystery shopper reports, offering detailed feedback on their customer service performance. Evaluations cover branch appearance, policies and procedures, staff performance, service delivery, payment transactions, services for people of determination, and customer satisfaction metrics. Digital channels and other service enhancements are also assessed.
These reports highlight strengths and areas for improvement, enabling companies to make data-driven decisions and implement targeted strategies to enhance the customer experience.
The programme spans multiple sectors, including fashion retail, financial services, transportation, health and wellness, shopping centres, and hypermarkets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment