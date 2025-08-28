Building A Future Through Talent And Leadership Across Every Sector

The UAE has long been a beacon of progress, showing the world what it means to lead, to innovate, and to set new benchmarks across industries and lifestyles. As Emiratis, we have been raised with our leaders' vision and inspired by their high expectations. For me, it is a profound honour to contribute, even in a small way, to this journey through my role as Group Emiratisation Manager at Galadari Brothers, a role that allows me to empower Emiratis, support their career journeys, and pave the way for their growth and development.

Emiratisation is not just an initiative or a target. It is a commitment to the future of our nation. It is about unlocking the full potential of Emirati talent, creating opportunities that nurture both professional excellence and personal growth, building a sustainable pipeline of leaders across every sector, and ensuring Emiratis play a defining role in shaping the country's vision and destiny.

Carrying such a responsibility is both an honour and a challenge, and it is in this spirit that I approach my role at Galadari Brothers. What makes my work more fulfilling is the unwavering support of visionary leaders who truly care about Emiratisation and the future of Emirati talent. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones in a short period of time. This progress is not the result of one person, but the shared commitment of passionate individuals who believe in the cause and dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to it.

This year, as we mark Emirati Women's Day , the connection between Emiratisation and women's empowerment becomes even more meaningful. Both share the same purpose: creating space for talent to thrive and ensuring Emiratis, especially Emirati women are given the tools, opportunities, and support to reach their full potential.

The UAE's leadership has long emphasised the vital role of women in shaping the nation's progress. Today, Emirati women represent more than half of university graduates and are increasingly stepping into leadership roles across every sector. As Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, once said:“We have gone beyond the stage of empowering women; we are empowering society through women.” This vision continues to guide us, reminding us that when we invest in women, we are investing in the future of the nation.

As an Emirati woman working with Galadari Brothers, I have been given countless opportunities to grow and thrive. The company has invested in me, empowered me, and supported me not only as a professional but also on a personal level as a mother balancing family and career. What has always stood out is the genuine care and compassion shown by both senior leadership and colleagues. That understanding made me feel truly valued, not just for what I deliver, but for who I am as a person. It strengthened my loyalty and inspired me to give back with even greater passion and commitment.

Women in the UAE are eager to contribute, achieve, and make their mark in the workplace. Yet we also carry important responsibilities as daughters, sisters, wives, and mothers. That is why it makes such a difference when a company understands that we wear more than one hat, and that our role does not stop at the office door. At Galadari, I was never made to choose between my career and my family. On the contrary, I was empowered to succeed in both without guilt and compromise.

This, I believe, is the way forward. With Emiratisation at the heart of our national agenda, every organisation must find innovative ways to offer meaningful experiences, flexibility, and support that truly empower Emirati talent . For Emirati women, this carries an even deeper meaning, as we shoulder the dual responsibility of driving progress at work while raising the future generation at home. To every organisation, I say: believe in Emirati women, give them the platform to lead, and the freedom to thrive. The results will extend far beyond the workplace, shaping the future of our nation.