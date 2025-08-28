Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE: Official Tickets 'Not Yet Released' Asian Cricket Council Warns

2025-08-28 05:17:41
Official tickets for the Asia Cup in UAE are "not yet released" the Asian Cricket Council has said in an advisory.

In a notice to cricket fanatics on X, the body said: "Any tickets currently on sale are unauthorised, fraudulent, and will not grant entry".

Tickets for the highly anticipated game often sell out in no time. Last time, when India and Pakistan faced each other in the UAE for the ICC Champions Trophy, many queued for at least an hour before realising that all tickets for the clash were gone.

Earlier, Khaleej Times reported that fake tickets were already being sold for highly coveted matches like the India-Pakistan clash on September 14.

Some were even 'sponsored' websites being displayed at ideal locations on the Google search page.

Their ideal location on the search page makes it much easier for an unsuspecting fan to click on the website and fall victim to a scam. One website is offering a single 'VIP' pass for over Dh11,000. Other reselling websites are also offering the passes at inflated rates.

The body said that a formal announcement on ticket sales will be made soon by the Asian Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board.

