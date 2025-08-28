Airport Duty-Free Liquor Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Prospects, And Top Key Players

Airport Duty-free Liquor Market

Changes in lifestyle, increase in tourism promotion, and surge in frequent fliers have boosted the growth of the global airport duty-free liquor market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Airport duty-free liquor market size was pegged at $8.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $10.4 billion by 2027, growing with a CAGR of 22.2% from 2021 to 2027.Changes in lifestyle, increase in tourism promotion, and surge in frequent fliers have boosted the growth of the global airport duty-free liquor market. However, strict government rules regarding airport retailing hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in disposable income, especially in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Request Sample Report at:Development of the travel & tourism industry and rise in disposable income are the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global market. However, stringent government rules, particularly for airport retailing are anticipated to hinder the growth of the industry during the forecast period. The airport duty-free liquor at airport shops have become a favorite destination for travelers who like to shop before starting their journey. This is due to the elimination of local import tax or the duties implemented by the government bodies.Travel & tourism includes leisure tourism, business tourism, and others. The factors that promote the growth of the travel & tourism industry include changes in lifestyle, rise in tourism promotion, increase in number of passengers and frequent fliers, and others, which in turn are expected to fuel the growth of the airport duty-free liquor market. Therefore, these factors are expected to propel the growth of the airport duty-free liquor market in the near future. Continuous growth in global aviation, air traffic, and rise in the tourism industry are the key factors that boost the growth of the airport duty-free liquor market.Buy This Research Report:By region, the global airport duty-free liquor industry across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in number of new air routes and advent of LCC carriers.Major market playersBrown-FormanDiageoErdingtonBacardiHeinekenGlen MorayAccolade WinesConstellation Brands, IncREMY COINTREAUPernodRicardFor Purchase Enquiry at:Trending Reports:Commercial Seaweeds Market:Soy Protein Isolate Market:Guacamole Market:

