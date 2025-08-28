403
Tequila Travesuras Introduces Complimentary Shaker With Trio Purchase
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 28, 2025; Tequila Travesuras, the spirited tequila brand known for its mischievous personality and 100% natural fruit infusions, is turning up the fun with a brand-new offer. For a limited time, customers who purchase three bottles of the brand's infused tequila will receive a complimentary shaker, designed to help bring bold cocktails to life right at home.
This promotion isn't just about gifting barware-it's about creating an experience. With flavors like Spicy Mango, Watermelon & Spearmint, and Lemon, Tequila Travesuras has redefined how tequila can be enjoyed. Now, with the addition of a sleek, branded shaker, fans can elevate their cocktail-making, blending their favorite infusions into playful recipes that match the brand's mischievous spirit.
“Our tequilas are about flavor, fun, and a little bit of mischief,” said Simon Atri, the brand's founder.“This shaker is the perfect companion-it encourages fans to experiment, create, and really play with their cocktails. It's more than an accessory; it's an invitation to shake things up.”
The free shaker offer celebrates the growing community of tequila lovers who have embraced naturally infused tequila as their go-to for parties, celebrations, and casual gatherings. By pairing the bottles with a stylish, functional shaker, Tequila Travesuras ensures that every customer has the tools to mix vibrant drinks that highlight the clean, sugar-free infusions at the heart of the brand.
More than just a promotion, this initiative reflects the brand's mission to make premium tequila approachable, fun, and interactive. The shaker giveaway encourages customers to explore the recipe section on the Tequila Travesuras website, where cocktail ideas range from refreshing spritzes to spicy fruit-forward creations. Whether for a summer rooftop gathering, a night in with friends, or a spontaneous celebration, the shaker helps transform simple pours into unforgettable drinks.
The brand's commitment to quality remains unchanged. Every bottle is crafted with 100% blue agave tequila and infused with real fruit, without added sugar-delivering an authentic, clean taste that stands out in today's tequila market. By blending tradition with creativity, Tequila Travesuras continues to redefine tequila culture with products that invite fun, flavor, and community.
This limited-time offer also emphasizes the brand's dedication to connection. Just as each infusion tells a story, the shaker promotion invites fans to write their own-one cocktail at a time.
The complimentary shaker is available with every online or in-store purchase of three bottles, while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the offer quickly before it runs out.
