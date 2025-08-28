403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Khetika Targets 50% Clean Batter Market Share In Bengaluru With The Launch Of Its Dedicated FRESH Plant In The City
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 27th August 2025: Khetika, one of India's largest clean and healthy food brands in the staples category, has announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The plant is a part of Khetika's push to be the No. 1 player in the fresh foods category in the region, guaranteeing delivery of fresh chutneys and batters to retail partners within 24 hours of production.
The brand recently completed its Series B funding round and aims to capture 50% of the market share in the clean-label batter & chutney space a within the first year of operations - a niche category that Khetika leads with innovation, authenticity, and trust.
Dedicated to Khetika's expanding portfolio of stone-ground batters, chutneys, and other Fresh category products, the plant is India's largest in stone-ground batters & chutney category and has an initial capacity of 30 tons per day, with the scalability built in to expand up to 100 tons per day of production. The Bengaluru facility combines modern automation with traditional stone-grinding techniques to preserve the maximum nutritional value of the products through the production process – one of Khetika's key market differentiators. Advanced IoT-based SCADA systems ensure real-time monitoring of pH and temperature, delivering unmatched consistency and quality.
A key Ingredient in Khetika's millet-based portfolio - ragi - is 100% sourced from Karnataka farms, ensuring freshness and traceability while using high-quality, regionally grown produce. This also aligns with growing consumer demand for sustainable, millet-based products and reinforces the brand's commitment to authenticity.
“This launch is a key step in our journey to bring clean, authentic, and sustainable Indian food closer to urban homes and expand our offerings in the regional Indian markets,” said Dr. Prithwi Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Khetika.“With Bengaluru's strong appetite for high-protein, millet-based batters and fresh chutneys, this facility enables us to serve local preferences with unmatched freshness, quality, and traceability. We are committed to making a strong impact in the region and are targeting 50% of the clean-label batter and chutney market within our first year.”
Darshan Krishnamurthy, Co-founder and CTO of Khetika, added:“As a son of Karnataka, this plant holds a special place for me. It's not just about scale; it's about setting new benchmarks for authenticity, transparency, and innovation in the fresh food category. By blending our traditional food wisdom with cutting-edge automation and IoT-driven quality controls, we're ensuring freshness at scale. This facility is a key step in our national roadmap to build eight fresh food production units across India, enabling hyper-local production and same-day distribution to 40 cities in the next 12 months.”
The brand continues to be the only player offering clean-label, stone-ground batters and chutneys, along with India's first fresh, preservative-free chutneys made with traditional methods. With strong partnerships across leading quick-commerce, e-commerce, modern trade, and regional channels, Khetika has ensured widespread availability for Bengaluru consumers, and is making a strong impression within the new market expansion marked by this launch.
The brand recently completed its Series B funding round and aims to capture 50% of the market share in the clean-label batter & chutney space a within the first year of operations - a niche category that Khetika leads with innovation, authenticity, and trust.
Dedicated to Khetika's expanding portfolio of stone-ground batters, chutneys, and other Fresh category products, the plant is India's largest in stone-ground batters & chutney category and has an initial capacity of 30 tons per day, with the scalability built in to expand up to 100 tons per day of production. The Bengaluru facility combines modern automation with traditional stone-grinding techniques to preserve the maximum nutritional value of the products through the production process – one of Khetika's key market differentiators. Advanced IoT-based SCADA systems ensure real-time monitoring of pH and temperature, delivering unmatched consistency and quality.
A key Ingredient in Khetika's millet-based portfolio - ragi - is 100% sourced from Karnataka farms, ensuring freshness and traceability while using high-quality, regionally grown produce. This also aligns with growing consumer demand for sustainable, millet-based products and reinforces the brand's commitment to authenticity.
“This launch is a key step in our journey to bring clean, authentic, and sustainable Indian food closer to urban homes and expand our offerings in the regional Indian markets,” said Dr. Prithwi Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Khetika.“With Bengaluru's strong appetite for high-protein, millet-based batters and fresh chutneys, this facility enables us to serve local preferences with unmatched freshness, quality, and traceability. We are committed to making a strong impact in the region and are targeting 50% of the clean-label batter and chutney market within our first year.”
Darshan Krishnamurthy, Co-founder and CTO of Khetika, added:“As a son of Karnataka, this plant holds a special place for me. It's not just about scale; it's about setting new benchmarks for authenticity, transparency, and innovation in the fresh food category. By blending our traditional food wisdom with cutting-edge automation and IoT-driven quality controls, we're ensuring freshness at scale. This facility is a key step in our national roadmap to build eight fresh food production units across India, enabling hyper-local production and same-day distribution to 40 cities in the next 12 months.”
The brand continues to be the only player offering clean-label, stone-ground batters and chutneys, along with India's first fresh, preservative-free chutneys made with traditional methods. With strong partnerships across leading quick-commerce, e-commerce, modern trade, and regional channels, Khetika has ensured widespread availability for Bengaluru consumers, and is making a strong impression within the new market expansion marked by this launch.
Company :-PR Pundit
User :- Debanjali Dasgupta
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment