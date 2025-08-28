403
Apparel Industry Supports Government's Stand On Reciprocal Tariffs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28th August 2025; New Delhi/ Gurugram: The announcement of 50% reciprocal tariff by the USA on Indian imports is a matter of deep concern for India's textile and apparel industry. The United States is one of the largest export destinations, and such a steep tariff will severely impact the competitiveness of Indian products in the American market, hurting both exporters and consumers. Despite these challenges Chairman AEPC Shri Sudhir Sekhri has written to the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, assuring all support to the government on its stand of protecting the interests of Indian farmers, dairy industry and fishermen.
Shri Sekhri in his letter to the PM said, "I am writing to express the unwavering and unequivocal support, of the Apparel Export Promotion Council and its members, for the Government of India's stance on not yielding to the unreasonable and unethical pressure of the reciprocal tariffs imposed on India by the United States. As Chairman of the Council, I appreciate your government's firm resolve in protecting the interests of Indian farmers, dairy industry and fishermen." The recent tariff hike by the US is indeed a huge challenge for merchandise exporters. However, we are of the firm belief that India's principled and measured stand will ultimately benefit our nation's economic interests in the long term. The government's commitment to safeguarding the nation's progress and self-reliance is commendable, Chairman AEPC added.
Highlighting the stress, Chairman AEPC wrote, "Our industry is already experiencing the effects of the tariff hike, with potential losses and order cancellations. We are exploring alternate markets and strategies to mitigate the impact of the US tariffs. We are also in active discussions with the Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Commerce & Industry. In our meetings with the Ministers of both the Ministries, we have been assured of their best possible support."
The Government is doing its best to conclude a balanced trade agreement with the US, addressing the concerns of the industry and promoting mutual understanding. The apparel industry looks forward to continued support of the government in navigating these challenges.
