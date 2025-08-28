403
Jordan Sees Promising IT Opportunities In Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan
Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- The Jordan Chamber of Commerce has highlighted significant opportunities for Jordan's information and communications technology (ICT) sector in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, following His Majesty King Abdullah II's official visits to both countries this week.
Haitham Al-Rawajbeh, the Chamber's representative for the ICT sector, said the visits open new channels for economic cooperation with emerging and high-potential markets, aligning with the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision to diversify export destinations.
"Expanding into new markets is a strategic step to boost Jordan's economy, increase service exports, and create sustainable investment and trade opportunities in the region," Al-Rawajbeh told the Jordan News Agency (Petra).
During the visit, King Abdullah toured the Astana Hub, Central Asia's largest technology startup center, where he reviewed innovative projects in e-government, e-learning, logistics, and law enforcement technologies.
According to Al-Rawajbeh, this visit underscored the potential for collaboration in technology, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship between Jordan and the two Central Asian countries.
Al-Rawajbeh emphasized that knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships with companies in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan would help accelerate digital innovation in Jordan, facilitate technology transfer, and bolster the country's ongoing digital transformation efforts.
He added that Jordanian ICT firms, known for their advanced expertise and innovative capabilities, are well-positioned to compete regionally and globally, enabling them to forge strong partnerships and drive joint projects in these dynamic markets.
