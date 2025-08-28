403
S. Korea, US Conclude Joint Drills Amid N. Korean Threats
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the United States concluded major joint military exercises on Thursday to strengthen combined defense readiness, amid continued criticism from North Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported.
The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, which included a four-day civil defense drill in South Korea, ended after 11 days amid growing concerns over North Korea's nuclear missile development and its closer military ties with Russia.
The Combined Forces Command said in a statement on Thursday that the US and the Republic of Korea concluded Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, reinforcing the alliance's defensive posture, enhancing combined readiness, and demonstrating the ability to deter aggression and defend both nations.
The command said the drills reaffirm the alliance's role as a "linchpin" of regional security and stressed the "ironclad" US commitment to South Korea's defense.
It was the first major exercise since South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took office, who pledged to improve strained inter-Korean relations, the report added.
The scale was similar to that of 2024, though about half of the 40 planned field training sessions were postponed until September.
North Korea issued repeated statements condemning the drills, with leader Kim Jong Un claiming they were meant to "ignite a war."
The US and South Korea reiterated that the drills are defensive, with US Forces Korea stating they are "far from aggression." (end)
