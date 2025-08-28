UEFA Champions League: When And Where To Watch 2025-26 Draw Teams, Pots And Other Details

The road to European glory takes another step forward this week as the league-stage draw for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League is set to take place in Monaco. This will decide who faces who in the new-look format, introduced last season.

When is the draw?

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time in India: 9:30 p.m. IST

Where to watch the draw in India?

TV broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Online live stream: SonyLiv app and website

Format of the draw



A total of 36 clubs are part of this season's Champions League.

The teams are placed into four seeding pots.

Each club will have eight fixtures in the league stage:

They will face two different teams from each pot (one at home and one away). An automated UEFA system will generate the matches once a team is drawn.

Key rules to note



Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other. A team can face a maximum of two clubs from the same association.

The seeding pots for the 2025-26 draw

Pot 1: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

Pot 3: Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiakos, Slavia Praha, Bodø/Glimt, Olympique de Marseille

Pot 4: FC Copenhagen, AS Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Bilbao, Newcastle United, Pafos FC, Kairat Almaty

When will the fixtures be released?

The full league-stage schedule will be announced by UEFA on August 31, 2025.