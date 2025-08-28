Allu Arjun To Nagarjuna: Tollywood Actors Who Own Popular Restaurants In Hyderabad

Star heroes are earning big, not just from their films, but also from their businesses. Many Telugu actors own various businesses, including restaurants. Find out which Tollywood stars are running popular restaurants in Hyderabad

Tollywood stars are making bank not only through acting but also through smart investments in the food business.

Nagarjuna was among the first to start this trend with his successful restaurants, N Grill and N Asian.

Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and other stars have also opened popular restaurants in Hyderabad.

Rana Daggubati manages two brands: Broadway and Sanctuary, a restaurant in his old home.

Naga Chaitanya, Sundeep Kishan, and other actors have also ventured into the restaurant business.

Younger actors like Anand Deverakonda and Sharwanand have also opened their own food spots.