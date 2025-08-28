3 Outcomes For Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Title Match At Clash In Paris

Seth Rollins defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. Here are three possible outcomes.

CM Punk has been aiming to hold a world title since his WWE return at Survivor Series 2023. His nine-year absence made the moment even bigger when he finally captured the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Gunther in an exhausting battle. The emotional victory at MetLife Stadium deeply connected with fans, who celebrated Punk's long-awaited triumph.

Momentum is still on his side, and support for The Second City Saint has grown even more. WWE could book Punk to win in Paris, regaining the title while still protecting his rivalry with Seth Rollins. A finish where Punk pins LA Knight or Jey Uso would keep his feud with The Visionary alive.

Jey Uso briefly tasted World Heavyweight Championship glory at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Gunther. But The Ring General took the belt back just days later on RAW, leaving The Yeet Master frustrated.

Recently, Jey's demeanor has shifted. He snapped on LA Knight and CM Punk after initially trying to play peacemaker, a turn that followed advice from Roman Reigns backstage. The Tribal Chief suggested Jey look out for himself, sparking doubts about where his loyalties truly lie. Reigns could influence the Paris showdown, aiding Jey in reclaiming the championship and exacting revenge on both Punk and Rollins.

This is Rollins' first defense since his dramatic Money in the Bank cash-in against CM Punk. The Architect tricked fans and opponents alike, pretending to be injured before cashing in and snatching the title.

Rollins thrives on theatrics, and WWE may not want him dethroned yet. As champion, he maintains control over RAW and continues to frustrate CM Punk. Triple H could decide to stretch their rivalry further, with Rollins escaping Paris still the World Heavyweight Champion.