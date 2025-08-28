Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Zeishan Heated Clash Over Pulses, House Splits Into Two!
A fiery food fight shook the Bigg Boss 19 house as Gaurav Khanna and Zeishan Qadri locked horns over a bowl of pulses cooked by Ashnoor Kaur. Zeishan accused Gaurav of hogging food, with Baseer backing him and calling Gaurav 'kaamchor.' Gaurav hit back, daring housemates to nominate him, splitting the house into two bitter camps.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment