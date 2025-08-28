Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Zeishan Heated Clash Over Pulses, House Splits Into Two!


2025-08-28 05:01:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A fiery food fight shook the Bigg Boss 19 house as Gaurav Khanna and Zeishan Qadri locked horns over a bowl of pulses cooked by Ashnoor Kaur. Zeishan accused Gaurav of hogging food, with Baseer backing him and calling Gaurav 'kaamchor.' Gaurav hit back, daring housemates to nominate him, splitting the house into two bitter camps.

MENAFN28082025007385015968ID1109987347

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search