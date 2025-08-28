Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Zeishan Heated Clash Over Pulses, House Splits Into Two!

A fiery food fight shook the Bigg Boss 19 house as Gaurav Khanna and Zeishan Qadri locked horns over a bowl of pulses cooked by Ashnoor Kaur. Zeishan accused Gaurav of hogging food, with Baseer backing him and calling Gaurav 'kaamchor.' Gaurav hit back, daring housemates to nominate him, splitting the house into two bitter camps.

