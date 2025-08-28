Waterproofing Membrane Market Global Investment Trends & Future Growth Prospects

Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Application

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the study, the global waterproofing membrane market was valued at $31.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $51.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market Drivers & Opportunities:- Rising construction demand in flood-prone and high-rainfall regions.- Increasing awareness about structural protection from water damage.- Advancements in materials & technologies improving durability and performance.- Government incentives & infrastructure development boosting adoption, especially in Asia-Pacific.- Emerging opportunities from eco-friendly waterproofing solutions and growing popularity of green roofs.- Restraint: Environmental concerns and regulatory challenges linked to certain chemicals.Market Insights:-By Type:- Modified Bituminous Membrane: Held the largest share in 2022 (≈25%), driven by durability, polymer modification (SBS, APP), and reinforced strength.- Polyurethane Membrane: Forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9%, thanks to flexibility, UV resistance, chemical durability, and seamless liquid-applied application.By Application- Roofing: Dominated the market in 2022 with over one-third share and will continue leading by 2032. Roofing membranes provide water resistance, insulation, UV protection, and longer roof life.By Region- Asia-Pacific: Accounted for 40%+ of global revenue in 2022 and is set to remain the largest market. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure projects, and strict building codes in China, India, and Japan drive growth.Key Players:-Leading companies shaping the market include:- SOPREMA Group- KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG- Johns Manville- Sika AG- Kemper System America, Inc.- Danosa- Minerals Technologies Inc.- Holcim- Dow- ISOMAT S.A.These players are adopting product launches, expansions, collaborations, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position and meet evolving demand.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

