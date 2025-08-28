Indigo Shares Tank Over 5% After Gangwal Stake Sale - SEBI Analyst Flags Buying Opportunity
Shares of Interglobe Aviation, the parent firm of Indigo, dropped more than 5% on Thursday after a large block deal by the Rakesh Gangwal family.
As many as 91 lakh shares, or 2.35% of the airline's equity, changed hands at market open at an average price of ₹5,838 per share, valuing the transaction at ₹5,135.5 crore, CNBC-TV18 reported.
The deal, initially planned for a 3.1% stake worth around ₹7,027 crore, was downsized, with one large trade of 2.2% equity executed.
Following the sale, Gangwal and the Chinkerpoo Family Trust now hold a 4.7% stake in Interglobe Aviation, while Rahul Bhatia and Interglobe Enterprises continue to hold a 35.73% stake.
Technical View
SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal said Indigo has been performing very well since January 2025, consistently making higher tops and bottoms on the chart, which he described as a positive sign for the stock.
He highlighted that the stock has consistently taken support from an upward-sloping trendline, and after today's news, it is trading exactly at that support.
According to Mittal, traders can look to buy the stock at the current price of ₹5,788 with a strict stop loss below ₹5,600, targeting levels of ₹6,200 and ₹6,500.
What Is The Retail Mood?
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Interglobe Aviation was 'extremely bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volume.
Interglobe Aviation's stock has risen 25.1% so far in 2025.
