Is Bihar Election On Terror Radar? Three Pakistani Terrorists Slip In Via Nepal, High Alert Issued

Bihar Police Headquarters on Thursday issued a statewide high alert after intelligence agencies warned that three Pakistan-based terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have entered the state through the Nepal border. The timing of the alert - just months before the Assembly elections - has raised fears that poll-bound Bihar may be on the radar of global terror outfits.

Who Are the Suspects?

Senior officials confirmed that the three suspects are:



Hasnain Ali, a resident of Rawalpindi

Adil Hussain, from Umerkot Mohammad Usman, from Bahawalpur

According to intelligence inputs, the trio travelled to Kathmandu in mid-August before sneaking into Bihar last week. Bihar Police has circulated their sketches and passport details to all border districts.

Border on Edge

The warning has once again highlighted the vulnerability of Bihar's 729-kilometre-long open border with Nepal, which touches seven districts - Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Araria, East and West Champaran.

The open Indo-Nepal border is a lifeline for trade and culture, but it is also a security nightmare. Smugglers, traffickers, and now, suspected terrorists can cross over without much difficulty.

In May, security was already tightened along this belt following Operation Sindoor and in anticipation of the elections. Patrols and checkpoints had been intensified, but Thursday's inputs suggest terrorists may have slipped past.

Operation Sindoor and Bihar's Emotional Link

The development comes in the shadow of Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, launched after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly tied the operation to Bihar, calling it a“pledge taken on the soil of Bihar.” Addressing a rally in the state last week, he declared:

“Now, the message is loud and clear that no terrorist can escape after striking anywhere on Indian soil. Our missiles will hunt them down to the deepest recesses of the earth (patal lok).”

Locals in Araria, which police suspect may have been the entry point, echoed that sentiment.

Why Bihar, Why Now?

Security experts believe the infiltration is not a coincidence. Two possible reasons stand out:



Strategic Infiltration Point – Unlike the barbed Indo-Pak border, the open Indo-Nepal frontier allows terrorists to blend in with traders, pilgrims, and tourists. Political Symbolism – With Assembly elections approaching, a terror scare or attack could send shockwaves, undermine voter confidence, and grab international headlines.

“Whenever India goes to polls, terror groups try to make their presence felt. Bihar is significant not just politically but also symbolically after the PM's statements linking Sindoor to the state,” said a retired Intelligence Bureau officer.

Bihar's Political Battlefront

The infiltration alert comes at a sensitive time. The Election Commission has not yet announced dates, but Bihar is gearing up for a fierce fight.



NDA: BJP (80 MLAs), JD(U) (45), HAM(S) (4) and two Independents, totaling 131 members in the current Assembly. INDIA Bloc: RJD (77 MLAs), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2) - together at 111 seats.

With just a thin margin separating the two sides, security concerns could influence public sentiment.

Police Response and Ground Reality

The Bihar Police has directed district units to step up vigil, verify suspicious documents, and keep close tabs on movements in vulnerable areas. Sketches of the suspects are now pasted in border towns and shared with bus stands, railway stations, and hotels.

India shares land borders with seven nations and maritime boundaries with three. But Bihar's situation is unique - an open border without fencing, often described as a soft underbelly for infiltration.

The current alert raises a chilling question: are foreign terror outfits eyeing Bihar's elections as their next target?

For now, the answer depends on how quickly security agencies track down Hasnain, Adil, and Usman - before their presence disrupts the democratic rhythm of Bihar.