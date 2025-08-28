J&K Floods: Bhaderwah Residents Shift As Houses, Temples Damaged

Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah and Doda regions, forcing residents to move to safer places. Several houses and temples were damaged in the area, creating panic and hardship for locals. Authorities are monitoring the situation as rescue and relief efforts continue.

