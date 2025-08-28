Ganesh Festival Goes Global: Italian Tourist Joins Celebrations In Pune
Ganesh Chaturthi turned global in Pune as an Italian tourist joined the grand celebrations at the iconic Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati mandal. Witnessing the spiritual fervor, the visitor participated in rituals and festivities, reflecting the worldwide devotion and cultural appeal of Lord Ganesha.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment