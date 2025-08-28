Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ganesh Festival Goes Global: Italian Tourist Joins Celebrations In Pune


2025-08-28 05:00:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ganesh Chaturthi turned global in Pune as an Italian tourist joined the grand celebrations at the iconic Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati mandal. Witnessing the spiritual fervor, the visitor participated in rituals and festivities, reflecting the worldwide devotion and cultural appeal of Lord Ganesha.

MENAFN28082025007385015968ID1109987315

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search