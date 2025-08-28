Ganesh Festival Goes Global: Italian Tourist Joins Celebrations In Pune

Ganesh Chaturthi turned global in Pune as an Italian tourist joined the grand celebrations at the iconic Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati mandal. Witnessing the spiritual fervor, the visitor participated in rituals and festivities, reflecting the worldwide devotion and cultural appeal of Lord Ganesha.

