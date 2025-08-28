403
Brazil's Central Bank Chief Insists On High Rates Until Inflation Expectations Return To Target
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Bank of Brazil has chosen to keep interest rates high in 2025, aiming to push down inflation that still runs far above its 3% official target.
Gabriel Galípolo, the bank's president, made it clear that decisions are grounded in hard numbers, not short-term swings, according to official Central Bank releases and public economic outlooks.
This approach comes after several years of faster growth-annual GDP rose about 3.4% last year, and unemployment reached recent lows, say the IMF, OECD , and Brazil's own statistics agency.
Brazil's inflation, however, refuses to drop quickly enough. Authorities expect the rate to hit 5% by late 2025, still well above the target range.
Global and local factors both drive these stubborn prices: strong consumer demand, higher food costs, and currency movements all play a role, according to the IMF and Central Bank statements.
To dampen inflation, bankers keep the Selic policy rate at over 13%-one of the highest among major economies-making it expensive to borrow for businesses and families.
Even so, the country's growth is slowing. Economists widely expect GDP to increase by just over 2% in 2025, as steeper rates make credit less available. Higher debt payments for both public and private sectors add further strain.
In recent months, private investment has slowed, and consumer spending is also beginning to fade as jobs growth cools and families pay more in interest on loans.
Still, this caution has a purpose. By holding the line on rates, Brazil protects its currency from dropping too far and tries to avoid price spikes from imported goods.
The real has remained relatively stable this year, helped by steady exports and still-high interest rates that attract some foreign investment, as figures from the European Central Bank and Brazil's own monetary authority show.
At the same time, global uncertainties add to the pressure. Changes in American trade policy, new tariffs, and a mixed world economy make it harder for Brazil to predict trade and money flows, as highlighted in recent policy forums.
Behind the headlines, the real story is about trade-offs. Brazil's leaders know each choice comes with a cost. Keeping rates this high holds back new jobs and business investment, but easing too soon threatens even higher prices.
For now, Brazil walks a narrow path-trying to keep inflation in check without stalling growth, while global risks remain just around the corner.
This balance act, built on data and tough decisions, puts Brazil's stability before fast gains, a message that resonates well beyond its borders.
