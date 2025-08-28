403
Argentina's Peso And Stocks Spiral As Locals Lose Trust
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's official peso rate stands at 1,348 per US dollar this morning. Markets moved sharply in the last 24 hours, as official data and candlestick charts confirm new lows.
Moving averages slope upwards, showing the peso keeps losing ground. The MACD indicator hints at less upward momentum, but not yet a reversal.
The RSI is above 65, signalling markets are nearing overbought conditions but buyers are exhausted. Bollinger Bands widened. Price touched the upper band, then quickly moved down.
Volume spikes revealed frantic demand for dollars, not new investments. The NDQ Global Liquidity Index peaked weeks ago and now shrinks; less global and local liquidity left Argentina's peso exposed and weak.
Most traders now shun the official peso for the blue dollar. The informal rate surged above 1,400, showing rampant demand for dollars and fading trust in government policies. Gaps between the official and blue dollar rates keep growing as locals hedge their savings.
Stock investors received little comfort. The S&P Merval Index finished 2.91% lower, closing near 1,975,000 pesos, with key support levels broken.
Moving averages and the MACD both point down, and the RSI is under 33, confirming oversold stocks and little hope for a quick rebound. Among stocks, YPF managed to gain as investors clung to energy, while Grupo Supervielle and Banco Macro fell hardest.
Compared to other Latin American peers, Argentina lagged behind, battered by the peso collapse and frail equities. Most investors bought dollars and avoided risk.
The real story is not only numbers on screens. Every chart matches a simple truth: locals do not trust policies or the currency. Each technical signal tells the same story.
More volatility stays on the horizon. Only more solid action from officials can slow Argentina's downward spiral. For now, markets show the consequences when confidence disappears.
