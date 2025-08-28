403
Brazil And Mexico Forge Farm Deal As Meat Trade Surges
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Mexico's Secretariat of Agriculture signed a five-year cooperation pact in Mexico City on August 27, 2025.
The agreement covers animal and plant health, farming technology, food safety, biofuels, and financing tools for farmers. It renews automatically and includes a joint working group to keep projects moving.
Behind the signing lies a shift in trade flows. Mexico recently opened its market to Brazilian beef and pork to fight food inflation. That move has rapidly made Mexico one of Brazil's fastest-growing meat buyers.
Official figures show Brazilian beef exports to Mexico grew 250 percent in less than three years, pork sales climbed 95 percent, and chicken shipments rose 14 percent.
Trade data confirm the speed of this growth. Between August 1 and 25, 2025, Brazil shipped 10,200 tonnes of beef to Mexico worth $58.8 million. For that period, Mexico even overtook the United States as Brazil's second-largest beef market.
Officials say new sanitary rules, including a regionalization protocol for bird flu, will help keep meat trade stable and avoid nationwide bans. The deal also extends beyond food.
Brazil will transfer know-how from its sugarcane ethanol industry to help Mexico expand biofuel production, including sustainable aviation fuel.
At the same time, Brazil's trade promotion agency and Mexico's Economy Ministry agreed to push investment and strengthen supply chains.
Bilateral trade already reached $13.6 billion in 2024, with $7.8 billion in Brazilian exports and $5.8 billion in Mexican goods going the other way.
Vehicles, machinery, and farm products dominate the exchange. Officials argue the new frameworks will make trade more predictable, reduce costs, and secure supplies for both producers and consumers.
The broader story is not just about cooperation but about repositioning. Brazil seeks new markets as global trade tensions rise, and Mexico wants cheaper food and energy inputs.
This pact gives both countries a structured way to protect their farmers, stabilize their markets, and anchor future growth.
