Womenin Festival 2025: LIMITLESS - No Labels. No Limits. No Apologies
The countdown is on for the WomenIN Festival 2025, taking place on 13–14 November at Newlands Cricket Ground, where women who stand out, show up, and shake the world will come together for an unforgettable two-day experience. With over 60 powerhouse speakers, 1,000+ attendees, and voices spanning 17 industries, the festival promises to be a transformative celebration of leadership, wellness, collaboration, and personal empowerment.
This year, the festival embraces the theme LIMITLESS - No Labels. No Limits. No Apologies, highlighting stories of women who defy conventions, break barriers, and inspire collective impact.
Day 1: UNAPOLOGETICALLY HER - Owning Your Brilliance. Breaking the Mold.
Day one spotlights women unapologetically embracing their power and redefining leadership on their own terms. Attendees will hear from:
-
Honourable Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe in an intimate fireside chat
President Zingiswa Losi on Power Without Permission: Redefining Leadership, Labour, and Legacy
Thando Hopa with Unapologetically Bold: Redefining Possibility and many more trailblazer's
Sessions and masterclasses will cover topics including:
Leading Without Permission – reshaping leadership across mining, mobility, energy, tech, and CX
Money, Power, Freedom – financial literacy, negotiating your worth, and wealth-building
The Wellness Revolution – addressing burnout, boundaries, mental health, and holistic self-care
She Builds – lessons from women entrepreneurs on funding, failing, and flourishing
Unboxed – creatives breaking labels and embracing authentic expression
Designing a Limitless Life – vision mapping and values-driven goal setting
Day 2: UNSTOPPABLE US - Collective Strength. Radical Collaboration.
Day two celebrates the power of women together, emphasizing mentorship, solidarity, and collaboration across sectors:
-
Sisterhood is a Strategy – mentorship, intergenerational collaboration, and community building
Motherhood Meets Mission – balancing parenthood, career, and purpose
Shaping the Future of Women's Football – inclusive pathways and leadership
Women, AI&Empowerment – smashing ceilings in STEM and tech
The Queen Syndrome – fostering solidarity, overcoming rivalry
GBV Sessions&Self-Defence Class – in partnership with MOSAIC, Women For Change, and Fight Back SA
The day will also feature practical masterclasses, wellness activations, sector-specific panels, and exciting empowering announcements to be unveiled live at the festival.
Tickets&Empowerment Pass
The 2-Day Empowerment Pass, starting at R1,499 , offers full access to all keynotes, panels, fireside chats, masterclasses, wellness and self-defence sessions, and networking opportunities with leaders across industries.
Tickets are available at:
Contact: ...
Nazlee Fredericks Maharaj, Portfolio Director, WomenIN, shares: "WomenIN Festival is not just an event - it's a movement. It's about dismantling labels, rejecting limits, and unapologetically stepping into our brilliance while holding space for others to do the same. This year's program equips women with both practical skills and soft power tools - to thrive in their careers and live fully, well, and limitlessly."Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.
Additional Links:
The WomenIN festival Programme link:
The WomenIN Festival ticket link:
About WomenIN (WiN):
WomenIN (WiN) is a dynamic women's empowerment portfolio within the VUKA Group, dedicated to inspiring, supporting, and uplifting women from all walks of life. WiN creates platforms for connection, collaboration, and capacity-building across sectors including mining, mobility, energy, gaming, green economy, customer experience, and more. Through in-person events, masterclasses, wellness activations, and networking initiatives, WiN fosters leadership, amplifies voices, and drives lasting impact. For more information, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment