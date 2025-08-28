Womenin Festival 2025: LIMITLESS - No Labels. No Limits. No Apologies

The countdown is on for the WomenIN Festival 2025, taking place on 13–14 November at Newlands Cricket Ground, where women who stand out, show up, and shake the world will come together for an unforgettable two-day experience. With over 60 powerhouse speakers, 1,000+ attendees, and voices spanning 17 industries, the festival promises to be a transformative celebration of leadership, wellness, collaboration, and personal empowerment.

This year, the festival embraces the theme LIMITLESS - No Labels. No Limits. No Apologies, highlighting stories of women who defy conventions, break barriers, and inspire collective impact.

Day 1: UNAPOLOGETICALLY HER - Owning Your Brilliance. Breaking the Mold.

Day one spotlights women unapologetically embracing their power and redefining leadership on their own terms. Attendees will hear from:



Honourable Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe in an intimate fireside chat

President Zingiswa Losi on Power Without Permission: Redefining Leadership, Labour, and Legacy

Thando Hopa with Unapologetically Bold: Redefining Possibility and many more trailblazer's

Sessions and masterclasses will cover topics including:

Leading Without Permission – reshaping leadership across mining, mobility, energy, tech, and CX

Money, Power, Freedom – financial literacy, negotiating your worth, and wealth-building

The Wellness Revolution – addressing burnout, boundaries, mental health, and holistic self-care

She Builds – lessons from women entrepreneurs on funding, failing, and flourishing

Unboxed – creatives breaking labels and embracing authentic expression Designing a Limitless Life – vision mapping and values-driven goal setting

Day 2: UNSTOPPABLE US - Collective Strength. Radical Collaboration.

Day two celebrates the power of women together, emphasizing mentorship, solidarity, and collaboration across sectors:



Sisterhood is a Strategy – mentorship, intergenerational collaboration, and community building

Motherhood Meets Mission – balancing parenthood, career, and purpose

Shaping the Future of Women's Football – inclusive pathways and leadership

Women, AI&Empowerment – smashing ceilings in STEM and tech

The Queen Syndrome – fostering solidarity, overcoming rivalry GBV Sessions&Self-Defence Class – in partnership with MOSAIC, Women For Change, and Fight Back SA

The day will also feature practical masterclasses, wellness activations, sector-specific panels, and exciting empowering announcements to be unveiled live at the festival.

Tickets&Empowerment Pass

The 2-Day Empowerment Pass, starting at R1,499 , offers full access to all keynotes, panels, fireside chats, masterclasses, wellness and self-defence sessions, and networking opportunities with leaders across industries.

Tickets are available at:

Nazlee Fredericks Maharaj, Portfolio Director, WomenIN, shares: "WomenIN Festival is not just an event - it's a movement. It's about dismantling labels, rejecting limits, and unapologetically stepping into our brilliance while holding space for others to do the same. This year's program equips women with both practical skills and soft power tools - to thrive in their careers and live fully, well, and limitlessly."

