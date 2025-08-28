Certified Origins To Participate In PLMA Chicago 2025, Showcasing How Private Label Is Transforming Food Retail

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Private label is no longer just a cost-effective alternative; it has become a dynamic force reshaping the food retail landscape. What began as a pricing strategy has now evolved into a key competitive advantage for retailers, offering price control, differentiation, lower marketing costs and more.Certified Origins , a global partner for high-quality extra virgin olive oil and Private Label food programs, will participate in PLMA Chicago 2025 in November, bringing forward insights on how tailored private label solutions can help retailers strengthen consumer trust, deliver consistent quality, and respond to rapidly evolving market expectations.According to PLMA and NielsenIQ, private label now accounts for over 38% of FMCG sales in Europe, with record highs in multiple countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 5 grocery products sold is a store brand, with numerous categories experiencing double-digit growth since 2023. Products with sustainability or ethical claims grew 28% between 2017 and 2023, signaling a clear consumer shift toward responsibly sourced options, an area where private label continues to gain momentum.This evolution is also transforming the supplier-retailer relationship. Being a private label partner today means offering not just production capacity but strategic insight, agility, and shared values.“Retailers know their customers better than anyone,” says Chiara Mo, Business Development & Sales Manager at Certified Origins.“Our role is to help them translate those expectations into high-quality, locally adapted products. That requires flexibility and precision, especially when serving chains with multiple market footprints.”Building the right Private Label PartnershipIn the modern private label ecosystem, success depends on a direct and increasingly collaborative connection between retailers, suppliers, and even consumers. Retailers bring detailed insights into consumer preferences, while suppliers work to translate those insights into tailored, high-quality products that align with each store brand's positioning and mission.As Anita Nari, an international client manager and Head of Sales at Certified Origins, puts it:“Private label isn't just about offering a lower-cost alternative, it's a way to build strong brand identity and consumer trust through consistent quality and competitive pricing.”Today, suppliers are expected to go beyond mere production and execution, serving as consultants and strategic partners. In many cases, this means helping shape product concepts from the ground up, including formulation, sourcing, and packaging, while navigating complex quality standards and regulatory frameworks across different regions.Examples of successful control labels, such as La Bien Plantá in Mexico, demonstrate how private label products can meet rising demand for origin transparency, consistent quality, and traceability. Sourced in Spain and sold in multiple North American club store locations, it reflects how regional authenticity is increasingly central to private label development.Being a great private label supplier in today's retail environment typically involves:- Maintaining transparent, collaborative relationships with buyers- Supporting product development through insights on sourcing and market positioning- Adhering to strict quality controls and audit requirements- Providing market-specific flexibility, even within global retail chains- Contributing to innovation and sustainability efforts within each category- Scaling alongside retailers as they enter new geographies or formatsOperating successfully in this space requires a blend of global systems knowledge and local responsiveness, adapting to multinational retail structures while ensuring that product claims, certifications, and packaging resonate in diverse markets and segments.PLMA: A Hub for Private Label GrowthAs private label continues to expand in both scale and complexity, trade events like PLMA's World of Private Label have become essential platforms for knowledge exchange, trend-spotting, and international collaboration. The past edition, held in Amsterdam, attracted over 32,000 professionals from 125 countries, with more than 3,150 exhibitors across food and non-food categories. The high attendance and competitive exhibitor space reflect the sector's growing strategic value and its rising visibility across global retail.Among the themes discussed at the event:- The increasing demand for certifications and third-party verification- A stronger focus on traceability and origin labeling, particularly in premium categories like olive oil, dairy, and specialty pantry items- The role of customized, locally adapted solutions in building competitive store brandsCertifications of origin, such as PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication), along with traceability technologies, were widely emphasized by exhibitors as essential for ensuring transparency and earning consumer trust, especially in categories where authenticity and sourcing are major value drivers.In a conversation with Gruppo Food , Giovanni Quaratesi, Head of Corporate Global Affairs at Certified Origins, emphasized that certifications are no longer optional for many buyers:“Certifications and traceability are fundamental. Buyers are looking for documented proof of origin and production integrity, it's become a baseline expectation, especially in high-quality product segments.”Private Label Trends: Shifting Expectations and Blurred LinesOne of the most notable shifts highlighted at PLMA Amsterdam is the increasingly blurred line between national brands and private labels. Many store-brand products are now positioned as premium offerings, complete with strong narratives, certification-backed claims, and regionally tailored features.Several clear trends are emerging:- Retailers are prioritizing premium, story-driven products that connect with consumer values and regional identity.- Certifications and traceability tools are no longer optional, they are becoming baseline requirements across many categories.- Buyers are demanding proof, not just positioning, transparency and verifiable data are essential to win trust.- Customization and adaptability are key, private label suppliers must respond quickly to evolving consumer preferences and market shifts.This evolution reflects a broader movement in food retail: private label is not only growing in volume, but also influencing the standards and expectations typically associated with branded goods.We're looking forward to continuing the conversation at PLMA Chicago 2025, as we expand our footprint and deepen our partnerships across North America. Participating in global events like PLMA reinforces what drives us every day: building trusted partnerships, delivering consistent quality, and helping retailers meet the evolving expectations of today's consumers through tailored private label solutions.

