Mine Countermeasures Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 - Increased Naval Exercises And Investments In Autonomous Systems Drive Business Opportunities
Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mine Countermeasures Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mine countermeasures market is poised for robust growth, projected to increase from USD 2.56 Billion in 2024 to USD 3.47 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.10% between 2025 and 2034. Rising naval expenditures, terrorism, geopolitical tensions, and the expanding capabilities of military powers globally are catalyzing market growth.
Advancements in unmanned mine countermeasures, including autonomous operation and collaborative intelligence, are improving infrastructure. Key technologies like image tracking and unmanned underwater vehicle navigation are being developed by market leaders.
Collaborative efforts by governments and major military manufacturers to boost investments in sophisticated mine countermeasures signal key trends in the market. The advancement of next-generation drones is expected to offer significant expansion opportunities by enhancing performance and safety.
Market Segmentation
The report offers a detailed analysis based on the following segments:
Market Breakup by Platform
- Manned Unmanned
Market Breakup by Operation
- Sweeping Hunting
Market Breakup by Fitment
- New Procurement Upgrades
Market Breakup by Region
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
Market Share by Operation
The sweeping segment holds a significant share due to its effectiveness in removing and detonating naval mines. Modern sweeping devices are capable of neutralizing large numbers of mines in open waters. Rising demand for acoustic generators to enhance sweeping operations is expected to bolster this segment further.
Market Share by Region
North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness substantial growth, driven by increasing naval combat exercises and investments in autonomous support. Enhanced data management capabilities and cooperation between countries in Asia Pacific, such as Australia and ASEAN members, are also contributing to market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The comprehensive report provides insights using Porter's five forces model and SWOT analysis. Key players include:
- Aselsan A.S. - A leader in defense electronics and military product innovation, headquartered in Yenimahalle, Turkey. BAE Systems plc - One of the largest aerospace firms, providing extensive security solutions globally, headquartered in Farnborough, UK. ECA Group - An aerospace and defense company specializing in robotics and unmanned mine countermeasure systems, headquartered in La Garde, France.
Other key players include General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., and Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
3 Economic Summary
4 Country Risk Profiles
5 Global Mine Countermeasures Market Analysis
6 North America Mine Countermeasures Market Analysis
7 Europe Mine Countermeasures Market Analysis
8 Asia Pacific Mine Countermeasures Market Analysis
9 Latin America Mine Countermeasures Market Analysis
10 Middle East and Africa Mine Countermeasures Market Analysis
11 Market Dynamics
12 Competitive Landscape
