Smart Water Management Global Markets Report 2024-2025 & 2030 With Profiles Of Leading Players - Xylem, Siemens, Veolia, Schneider Electric, And Honeywell International

The global market for smart water management is expected to grow from $23.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $43.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

SWM involves incorporating advanced digital instruments such as sensors, microcontrollers, and systems to improve water management through automation, real-time data analysis, and accurate monitoring. It includes IoT-enabled sensor technologies to monitor water quality and flow rates continuously. It also gives utilities information to identify leaks, contamination, or distribution network inefficiencies that may lead to wastage.

Sensor-generated data is sent to a cloud server and, after processing with the help of AI, sent to a computer for user review. The data is used further by AI-driven analytics to forecast equipment failures, optimize water use, and enhance maintenance activity scheduling. Thus, SWM provides comprehensive solutions to mitigate floods, droughts, and pressure and flow issues and enables efficient irrigation, improved water quality, and sufficient water quantity.

Market Dynamics and Drivers

The potential of SWM in the water industry is immense, particularly in addressing the challenges of water scarcity and inefficient distribution. Urban centers are experiencing a surge in water demand, necessitating intelligent solutions to prevent resource depletion and infrastructure failure. Governments and private-sector players increasingly focus on integrating smart water solutions to optimize distribution networks, reduce water loss, and enhance operational efficiency.

Countries in Asia-Pacific, such as India and China, increasingly are adopting smart water technologies to combat high levels of non-revenue water (NRW) loss, often exceeding 30% in developing nations. Similarly, in Europe, regulatory frameworks push utilities to upgrade their water networks through digital transformation, improving efficiency and sustainability. The agricultural sector also benefits from SWM, with smart irrigation systems that use real-time data to optimize water application, ensuring higher crop yields with minimal wastage.

Report Scope

This report provides a detailed global market analysis of smart water management (SWM), reflecting the latest data, trends, and market projections. SWM involves the integration of digital technologies, data analytics, and automation to optimize the use, distribution, and quality of water resources. It aims to improve efficiency, to reduce water waste, to increase transparency, to enhance sustainability, and to support real-time decision-making in water systems.

The report focuses on the hardware, software and services aspects of SWM. The base year for the market study is 2024, with estimates and forecasts for 2025 through 2030. Market estimates are valued in U.S. dollars (millions). Forecast growth rates are based on expected industry capacity additions, feedback from key industry players, revenue reported by major companies, and anticipated regulatory updates. Data from major smart water associations such as the International Water Resources Association, Irrigation Association, International Water Management Institute, and American Water Works Association were used to anticipate market dynamics and to further measure the market size.

