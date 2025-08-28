Smart Water Management Global Markets Report 2024-2025 & 2030 With Profiles Of Leading Players - Xylem, Siemens, Veolia, Schneider Electric, And Honeywell International
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$23.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$43.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Drivers Trends and Future Developments Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview Key Benefits of Smart Water Management Smart Water Management Framework Major Water Information Platforms Value Chain Analysis R&D and Technology Development Hardware Manufacturing Software Development and Platform Integration System Integration and Deployment Operations, Maintenance and Asset Management Data Analytics and Decision Support Customer Engagement Regulatory Framework in Smart Water Management Industry Impact of Trump's Trade Policies on the Global Water Business
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Market Drivers Rising Demand for Clean Water Water Scarcity and Climate Change Drive Demand for Smart Water Management Rising Demand for Smart Water Management in Industrial and Commercial Sectors Advances in IoT, AI and Digital Twin Market Restraints High Initial Investment Lack of Technical Expertise and Skilled Workforce Market Opportunities Potential to Reduce Non-Revenue Water Growing Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives Market Challenges Cybersecurity Risk Smart Water Management Integration Challenges with Legacy Systems
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview Innovative Trends in Smart Water Management, 2025 Enhanced Cybersecurity Protocols Reduction of Non-Revenue Water AI in Water Resource Management Wastewater Treatment Plant Optimization Flood Management Smart Agriculture and Irrigation Summary of Case Studies in Smart Water Management Smart Water Grid in Singapore Smart Irrigation System in Barcelona AI and Digital Twins for Wastewater Management, San Diego, California Smart Metering in Urban Households, Pimpri-Chinchwad, India Fixing Undetected Leaks in Italy Homestake Water Project, Colorado Emerging Technologies IoT and Smart Sensors Advanced Metering Infrastructure Digital Twins AI and Machine Learning Geographic Information Systems Cloud Computing and Edge Computing Blockchain Patent Analysis Key Takeaways Significant Patent Grants
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Component Key Takeaways Hardware Software Services Market Analysis by End Use Key Takeaways Utilities and Municipalities Commercial and Industrial Residential Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure Top Players Ranking Analysis Xylem Siemens Veolia Schneider Electric Honeywell International Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Smart Water Management Market: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in the Smart Water Management Industry Sustainability Trends in the Smart Water Management Industry ESG Practices in the Smart Water Management Industry Current Status of ESG in the Smart Water Management Market ESG Score Analysis Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale Risk Scale Exposure Scale Management Scale Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
Smart Water Management Market
