Veterinary Imaging Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Rising Pet Ownership, Humanization, And Insurance Adoption Drive Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$3.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Veterinary Imaging Market Variable Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market
3.1.2. Ancillary Market
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
3.2.1.2. Technological advancements in imaging
3.2.1.3. Rising pet population and pet humanization
3.2.1.4. Strategic Initiative by Key Players
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High Cost of Imaging Equipment and Services
3.2.2.2. Shortage of Skilled Professionals
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.3.4. Pricing Analysis
3.3.5. Pet ownership Demographics
3.3.6. Estimated Animal Population by key countries, key species, 2024
Chapter 4. Veterinary Imaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Veterinary Imaging Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Trend Analysis, by product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Equipment
4.5. Accessories/ Consumables
4.6. Software
Chapter 5. Veterinary Imaging Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Veterinary Imaging Market: Animal type Movement Analysis
5.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Trend Analysis, by animal type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Small Animals
5.5. Large Animals
Chapter 6. Veterinary Imaging Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Veterinary Imaging Market: Type Movement Analysis
6.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. X-ray
6.5. Ultrasound
6.6. MRI
6.7. CT Imaging
6.8. Video Endoscopy
Chapter 7. Veterinary Imaging Market: By Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Veterinary Imaging Market: By Application Movement Analysis
7.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Trend Analysis, by product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.3.1. Orthopedics and Traumatology
7.3.2. Oncology
7.3.3. Cardiology
7.3.4. Neurology
7.3.5. Respiratory
7.3.6. Dental Applications
7.3.7. Others
Chapter 8. Veterinary Imaging Market: By Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. Veterinary Imaging Market: By Modality Movement Analysis
8.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Modality, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.3.1. Fixed
8.3.2. Portable
Chapter 9. Veterinary Imaging Market: By End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Segment Dashboard
9.2. Veterinary Imaging Market: By End Use Movement Analysis
9.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
9.3.1. Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
9.3.2. Specialty Imaging Centers
9.3.3. Others
Chapter 10. Veterinary Imaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1. Regional Dashboard
10.2. Veterinary Imaging Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2033, USD Million
10.3. Regional Outlook
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Market Participant Categorization
11.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heap Map Analysis
11.3. Company Profiles
11.3.1. Participant's Overview
11.3.2. Financial Performance
11.3.3. Application Benchmarking
11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
