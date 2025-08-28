Spike Technologies Launches Spike Health Insights: Unified Scores For Sleep, Activity, Readiness, And Stress

Spike Technologies Launches Health Insights

Spike Health Insights turns wearable data into 0–100 scores, giving developers plug-and-play features and users clear, actionable guidance.

- Povilas Gudzius, Co-founder and CEO of Spike Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spike, the 360° health data platform, today announced the launch of Spike Health Insights , a suite of standardized 0–100 health scores that turn complex wearable data into clear, actionable insights.

From steps and sleep stages to HRV and heart rate, modern devices capture more health data than ever. But for most users, raw metrics raise more confusion than clarity. Spike Health Insights changes that by offering four simple, unified scores:

Sleep Score – measures overall sleep quality (duration, efficiency, sleep stages, HRV, and more)

Activity Score – quantifies daily movement and exercise intensity

Readiness Score – indicates recovery and preparedness for the day

Stress Score – reflects daily physiological stress load

“Health data should empower people, not overwhelm them,” said Povilas Gudzius, co-founder and CEO of Spike Technologies.“By unifying raw metrics into clear, unified scores, we're giving developers a simple plug-in feature that makes their apps more engaging and meaningful for users.”

BUILT FOR DEVELOPERS, DESIGNED FOR USERS

For developers, Spike Health Insights delivers:

Consistency – one scoring system across all devices

Efficiency – no need to build or maintain models; scores are built-in

Scalability – seamless expansion to new devices

Engagement – easy-to-understand scores that boost user retention

Competitive Advantage – plug-in metrics that few products in the market offer

For end users, the benefits are just as powerful:

Clarity – one number instead of complex charts

Consistency – same 0–100 scale across any device

Actionability – guidance tied to real-world behavior (rest, recovery, exercise)

Empowerment – reduced data overwhelm, increased motivation

Unlocking real-world use cases

Spike Health Insights powers personalized wellness, fitness, and digital health experiences. Instead of overwhelming users with raw HRV charts, apps can now say:“Your Stress Score is high today. Try a quick breathing session.”

With unified scores, developers can guide users toward recovery when stress is elevated, encourage workouts when readiness is optimal, and deliver actionable coaching based on long-term trends, not just raw numbers.

AVAILABILITY

Spike Health Insights is available now as part of the Spike Wearables API for Tier 2 clients and above. If you're already building with Spike, these scores are automatically included.

For more information, visit Spike's documentation or schedule a demo to see how unified health insights can enhance your product.

ABOUT SPIKE TECHNOLOGIES

Spike Technologies Inc. is a B2B health data and artificial intelligence (AI) startup founded in late 2022, split between San Francisco, California, and Vilnius, Lithuania. Spike provides a Health 360° Data API for wearables and IoT devices, along with AI-powered solutions that unlock the full potential of health data and elevate enterprise performance with generative AI. The company serves a diverse client base across healthcare systems, digital health companies, fitness professionals, nutrition services, and insurance providers. Visit spikeapi to learn more.

