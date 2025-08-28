Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
1,812 Inspection Tours Conducted As Part Of 'My City Is Civilised' Initiative


2025-08-28 04:10:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Health Control Department of Al Wakra Municipality carried out 1,812 inspection tours between August 18 and 24 as part of the“My City is Civilised” initiative, aimed at promoting public health and ensuring food safety.
The inspections covered food establishments and included the examination of approximately 5,750 kilogrammes of fish at the daily fish market auction.
Additionally, 148 kilogrammes of unfit food products were destroyed, and seven violations were recorded against establishments breaching Law No. (8) of 1990.
Al Wakra Municipality emphasised that these efforts reflect its commitment to consumer protection and to maintaining public confidence in the quality and safety of food across the city.

