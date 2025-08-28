EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group to install 45-MW Wind Farm for Trianel in Germany

28.08.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, August 28, 2025. The Nordex Group has received an order for supplying and installing eight N149/5.X wind turbines in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. The customer is Trianel Erneuerbare Energien GmbH & Co. KG, an association of 36 municipal utilities and the Stadtwerke cooperation Trianel. The contract also includes a 20-year Premium Service that ensures high availability of the turbines. The 45.6 MW Tasdorf wind farm will be built in the Plön district. The project is a collaboration between the wind farm developer ABO Energy and Trianel. ABO Energy developed the wind farm and will also oversee construction work from autumn 2026 until commissioning in spring 2027. Trianel Erneuerbare Energien is financing the project in cooperation with DKB and will operate the wind farm long-term. The turbines will be installed in the areas of the municipalities of Bönebüttel, Großharrie, and Tasdorf on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 125 and 105 meters. With a planned annual electricity generation of around 110 million kilowatt-hours, the wind farm will make an important contribution to sustainable energy supply in the region once it is operational. The electricity produced will be sufficient to power well over 30,000 households with green energy. About Trianel Erneuerbare Energien Trianel Erneuerbare Energien GmbH & Co. KG is backed by 36 municipal utilities from across Germany as well as the Trianel municipal utility cooperation. Together, they are investing around half a billion euros in expanding their own portfolio of renewable energy sources, including wind power and large-scale photovoltaic plants throughout Germany. The current portfolio comprises approximately 100 MW of photovoltaic capacity and around 236 MW of wind energy capacity. Further renewable projects are in the pipeline. About ABO Energy ABO Energy successfully develops and constructs wind and solar parks as well as storage and hydrogen projects. Founded in 1996 in Wiesbaden, the company has implemented plants with a total capacity of 6.6 gigawatts, about half of which it has built itself. The annual investment volume amounts to around one billion euros. More than 1,400 employees on four continents work with commitment in planning, financing, construction, operation, and service of facilities for a sustainable energy supply. About the Nordex Group The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

