Ernst Russ Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2025

28.08.2025

Hamburg, 28 August 2025 – The Ernst Russ Group looks back on a challenging yet successful first half of 2025. Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts that have become almost routine, the company strengthened its solid financial foundation and set the course for key future decisions. The Ernst Russ Group ́s earnings remained at a high level in the first half of 2025. Revenue was down EUR 7.8 m year-on-year to EUR 79.8 m. With an EBIT (including vessel sales) of EUR 55.6 m (previous year: EUR 36.5 m), the Group recorded a significant increase in earnings, driven primarily by targeted portfolio optimisation and vessel sales. Consolidated result after tax and before non-controlling interests amounted to EUR 51.2 m, of which EUR 16.3 m was attributable to minority shareholders. In addition to its operating performance, the Ernst Russ Group focused on structural and strategic matters: at the beginning of the year, the company initiated a generational shift on both the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board while at the same time setting the course for an active capital market strategy. The aim is to simplify the Group structure, improve transparency and enhance the attractiveness of the share. “In recent years, the Ernst Russ Group has established a solid financial foundation as a listed shipping company, enabling us to place stronger focus on growth through new projects and on creating value in the capital markets going forward,” says Dr Christopher Eilers, the new CFO and Co-CEO of Ernst Russ AG.“Charter markets for container vessels, particularly in the feeder segment, which is especially important to us, are clearly trending upwards in the short and medium term, supported by a low order book and positive momentum in global seaborne trade. This overall environment gives us confidence to further expand our operating activities,” adds Joseph Schuchmann, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-CEO of Ernst Russ AG. With this strategic focus and the continued support of its partners and shareholders, the Ernst Russ Group expects revenue between EUR 147 m and EUR 167 m for the full year 2025. Operating EBIT (excluding vessel sales) is projected in a range of EUR 43 m to EUR 73 m; including vessel sales, the EBIT forecast stands at EUR 75 m to EUR 105 m. You can download the half-year report of Ernst Russ AG as well as the latest investor presentation at About the ER-Group: Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed, internationally operating ship-owner based in Hamburg. Parts of the company's history date back to 1893. The Group currently manages a fleet of 26 vessels, some in collaboration with strategic partners. The focus is on container vessels ranging from 700 to 4,200 TEU, complemented by a larger 13,400 TEU container vessel, a Handysize bulker, and a multipurpose vessel. The goal is to operate a sustainable fleet with well-diversified employment durations. Contact: Ernst Russ AG

