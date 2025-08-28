EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Delisting

Delisting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares – trading to be discontinued at the end of August 28, 2025 Berlin, August 28, 2025 The management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has approved the application by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) to revoke the admission of the company's shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading will be discontinued at the end of August 28, 2025, meaning that Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares will no longer be traded on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from August 29, 2025. Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG will also immediately request the regional stock exchanges in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart, as well as the trading platforms Tradegate Exchange and gettex, to also terminate trading in the over-the-counter market. The delisting takes place in the course of the delisting buyback offer published on July 9, 2025, the acceptance period for which ends on August 28, 2025. Disclaimer Statements in this release that relate to the future development and forecasts of the Group are based on our careful assessment of future events. Any negative macroeconomic developments beyond this could cause the actual results for the 2025 financial year to deviate from the forecast figures.

Email: ... About Francotyp-Postalia: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally active FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and working life easier and more efficient. FP has two business areas: In the Mailing & Shipping Solutions business area, FP is the world's third-largest provider of mailing systems and the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia, and Italy. In the Digital Business Solutions division, FP improves its customers' business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management & automation, and shipping management & logistics. FP is represented in 15 countries with its own subsidiaries and in many other countries through a network of dealers. In fiscal year 2024, FP generated sales of around EUR 170 million.





