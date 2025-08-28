EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Allane Mobility Group reports significant growth in the first half of 2025

PRESS RELEASE Allane Mobility Group reports significant growth in the first half of 2025

Consolidated operating revenue rises significantly by 27.1% to EUR 272.6 million

EBT improves to EUR 5.2 million

Group contract portfolio rises to 152,700 contracts Forecast for the 2025 financial year confirmed Garching near Munich, 28 August 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, grew again in the first half of 2025. The company significantly increased its consolidated operating revenue and earnings before taxes (EBT) compared to the same period last year. The Group's contract portfolio also rose again in the reporting period.



Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: "The significant double-digit revenue growth, the noticeable improvement in earnings, and the increase in the contract portfolio underscore our growth trajectory. The sustained momentum in the Captive Leasing business, which is contributing significantly to this success, is particularly encouraging. These advances show that we are on the right track with our FAST LANE 27 strategy. We are therefore confirming our forecast for the current year and are very confident that we will achieve our ambitious strategic goals."



Business development in the first half of 2025



The Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad amounted to 152,700 contracts as of 30 June, 2025. This was 6.4% higher than the figure as of 31 December 2024 (143,500 contracts) and 14.1% higher than the figure as of 30 June 2024 (133,800 contracts). This development is primarily attributable to growth in the contract portfolio in the Captive Leasing business segment.



Consolidated revenue , which includes operating revenue and sales revenue, rose by 10.2% year-on-year to EUR 396.1 million (H1 2024: EUR 359.5 million). Consolidated operating revenue , which does not include revenue from vehicle sales, rose significantly by 27.1% to EUR 272.6 million (H1 2024: EUR 214.5 million). The positive development was primarily due to the strong increase in leasing income and usage-based service income in the Leasing division. By contrast, sales revenues from lease returns and brokered or marketed customer vehicles from Fleet Management fell to EUR 123.5 million, representing a decline of 14.8%. This development is mainly attributable to lower sales volumes at unchanged unit prices.



Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose significantly by 32.6% to EUR 195.7 million (H1 2024: EUR 147.7 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) improved from EUR –24.6 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 5.2 million. The improvement in EBT is primarily attributable to growth in the contract portfolio in the Captive Leasing segment and the reduction in provisions for residual value risks on leased assets compared with the previous year.



Positive outlook for the 2025 financial year



The Allane Mobility Group confirms its forecast for the 2025 financial year published on 20 May, 2025. According to this forecast, the Management Board expects the contract portfolio for the full year to range between 150,000 and 170,000 contracts (2024: 143,500). Consolidated operating revenue is expected to be between EUR 570 million and EUR 620 million (2024: EUR 457.6 million). The company anticipates earnings before taxes in a range of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million (2024: EUR –49.3 million).



The full half-year report as of 30 June 2025, is available for download on the Allane Mobility Group Investor Relations website.



About Allane Mobility Group:



Allane Mobility Group, based in Garching near Munich, is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Fleet Leasing , Online Retail, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management , the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.



Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.



Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2024 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 747 million.



With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.









