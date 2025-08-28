Gerresheimer Expands Financial Flexibility To Implement Growth Strategy
Gerresheimer expands financial flexibility to implement growth strategy
Duesseldorf, August 28, 2025. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and global partner to the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries, will prematurely repay part of the bridge financing for the acquisition of Bormioli Pharma with two loans totaling EUR 200 million from BayernLB and Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen. At the same time, certain key terms of the existing revolving credit facility of EUR 675 million and the remaining bridge financing of around EUR 525 million have been adjusted to provide greater flexibility. Gerresheimer has thus optimized the maturity profile of its corporate financing and increased its flexibility to implement its growth strategy as planned.
“Our corporate financing is solid, predictable in the long term, and flexible,” said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.“We have the necessary financial headroom to continue driving forward our strategy with selective growth investments and a focus on free cash flow as planned.”
Optimized maturity profile of corporate financing
With the two loans of EUR 100 million each at market terms from BayernLB and Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen, Gerresheimer is replacing part of the bridge financing concluded in fall 2024 for the acquisition of the Bormioli Pharma Group. The company had already extended the bridge financing until September 2027 in May 2025. The optimized maturity profile and more flexible terms give Gerresheimer room for maneuver in its next strategic steps.
Financial headroom for implementing the corporate strategy
Gerresheimer will continue to invest selectively in margin-enhancing growth projects as part of its corporate strategy and is aiming for positive free cash flow in 2026.
